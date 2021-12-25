Hot meals delivered on Christmas Day serve over 2,000

Over 2,000 people in the Martinsville area were served a home-cooked hot meal Christmas Day morning.

It was through Richard’s Dinner, an annual event where volunteers come together on Christmas Day and cook, serve or deliver a meal to anyone who vrequests one.

"We delivered meals to the Hairston Home for Adults this morning and they were real appreciative," said Danny Turner, a Martinsville council member and regular volunteer. "The warming shelter had put some people up at the Dutch Inn, so we went by there and delivered meals to them."

Rising Sun Breads on Brookdale Street in Martinsville donated the bread for this year's dinner as well as the use of their delivery truck to take meals to those who are sick or shut-in.

"I've only got one leg and can't make it all the way down the stairs," said John Hollis as Turner met Hollis in the stairwell of his apartment on Smith Lake Road. "Thank you man, thank you. I really appreciate this."

Longtime organizer Scott Norman put a tray of meals over his shoulder and headed across Ralph Spillman's yard on Rives Road looking like a maitre-d walking across a restaurant floor with food ready to be served.

"I used to be a server," said Norman. "Once you get used to doing it you never forget it."

Spillman stepped outside when he saw Norman and Turner approaching with Christmas meals for his family.

"Ya'll don't know how much we appreciate this. It's just real nice," Spillman said. "Merry Christmas to ya'll."

Back at First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue, where the meals are prepared, volunteers cooked the food in the kitchen and then transferred it to a serving line where more volunteers would put the meals together.

Even more volunteers lined up in their vehicles outside and as meals were brought to them, they would deliver the food to a provided list of addresses.

"We could still use some more volunteers," said Norman. "We don't have as many this year as we usually do, but we're still getting the job done."

Two cargo trucks in the parking lot were filled with boxes of food staples. Anyone with additional food insecurity was also given a food box.

"We brought these boxes in last night," said volunteer Ricky Foster. "I doubt there will be many left."

Richard’s Dinner is named after Richard Sarver, a local caterer, who had become involved during the community dinner’s early years. He died in 2011, but his influence and dedication to the project moved Norman to name the Christmas Day meal in his honor.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

