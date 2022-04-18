House fire claims life of Fairystone man

The man who died in a house fire on April 9 has been identified as James Samuel Brown, 67.
Members of the Patrick County Fire & EMS, Stuart Volunteer Department and other supporting agencies responded to a mobile home fire in the Fairystone community.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found Brown's body inside.
The cause of the blaze has not been released and no other information was available.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
