House fire claims the life of an Ararat man

Officials have confirmed that an Ararat man died in a house fire Dec. 5 and a second person suffered severe burns.

A dispatcher notified responders around 7:30 that morning that there were two possible entrapments at a house on Rave Rock Road. By the time responders arrived, one of the occupants had managed to get out while the other occupant was found deceased by firefighters, according to the Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Rescue workers attended to Tim Keith, who had suffered severe burns in the blaze. Keith was airlifted to the North Carolina Wake Forest Burn Center.

The roof had collapsed on the front side of the house as crews made entry into the home through the side windows using ladders. Inside the home, firefighters discovered the body of Keith's father, Kent Keith.

Tim Keith "recently lost his home, father, dogs and every single belonging he had," GoFundMe organizers Angela Keith and Brian Byrd wrote. "Tim suffered severe burns to his body and is in the Baptist Hospital in rough shape."

Keith was his father's caregiver, Angela Keith and Byrd stated.

The Ararat Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the fire and in addition to the Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department firefighters from Stuart, CCDF and Meadows of Dan fire departments in Virginia as well as Laurel Fork and Four Way volunteer fire departments in North Carolina.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the house was destroyed by the fire.

The GoFundMe account has a goal of $25,000 and as of Tuesday morning $735 had been raised.