You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
House on Old Chatham Road destroyed by fire during severe thunderstorm
0 comments
top story

House on Old Chatham Road destroyed by fire during severe thunderstorm

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A house burned down after a severe thunderstorm passed through Martinsville and Henry County on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning strikes were prevalent throughout the region.

Around 5 p.m. a house in a heavily wooded area on Old Chatham Road between Arrowhead Farm Lane and Woodlawn Avenue caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The house was close to the city/county line, so multiple agencies responded, and although not confirmed, there was no indication of any injury.

The blaze was still being battled by firefighters late Friday, and no one in an official capacity had suggested a cause of the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men in custody for Henry shootings
Crime News

Two men in custody for Henry shootings

  • Updated

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning deputies have arrested two men in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News