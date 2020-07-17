House on Old Chatham Road destroyed by fire during severe thunderstorm

A house burned down after a severe thunderstorm passed through Martinsville and Henry County on Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain and lightning strikes were prevalent throughout the region.

Around 5 p.m. a house in a heavily wooded area on Old Chatham Road between Arrowhead Farm Lane and Woodlawn Avenue caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived.

The house was close to the city/county line, so multiple agencies responded, and although not confirmed, there was no indication of any injury.

The blaze was still being battled by firefighters late Friday, and no one in an official capacity had suggested a cause of the fire.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.