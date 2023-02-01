Housing grants to address severe shortage

Virginia Housing has awarded a $40 million grant program to Virginia's 21 Planning District Commissions (PDCs) to address the housing shortage throughout the state.

Locally, $2 million has been approved for the West Piedmont Planning District (WPPD) that serves the cities of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania, the announcement made Wednesday stated.

Within the WPPD, three projects in Martinsville have been funded, three in Danville and one in Pittsylvania County.

"This funding is pretty broad and doesn't have many restrictions," said WPPD Housing Programs Director Sean Campbell. "We chose to RFA [announce Request For Applications] to all of our localities including the non-profits and Habitat for Humanity and let them come back with their ideas. We reviewed them all, rated them and then allocated the funds."

In Martinsville, $350,000 has been awarded to assist in the construction of the Aaron Mills Project, an $8.1 million apartment complex on the site of the old American of Martinsville furniture plant at 201 and 209 Aaron St.

The Landmark Group, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will build a 52-unit apartment complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be 100% handicapped accessible and specifically designed for residents 50 years and older, or younger with a qualifying disability.

Campbell said the residents' income must be in the 40-60% range of the area median income (AMI) in order to qualify.

"Generally a 50% AMI is around minimum wage," Campbell said. "At 40% these are going to be people on public assistance or possibly social security disability."

The City of Martinsville has been approved to receive $350,000 to build two three-bedroom houses and will contribute $100,000 to the projects.

"These houses will not be part of the Five Points Project, but will be built on city-owned lots," said Campbell. "These will be modular homes or newer technology housing. They will be located on scattered lots - meaning they will not be built together."

Campbell said he knew the locations of the sites where the houses are planned to be built, but declined to provide specific addresses until all the paperwork is settled.

In the Blairs community of Pittsylvania County, the Landmark Group is planning a project similar to the Aaron Mills Project in Martinsville. Southside Lofts will be a 55-unit apartment complex when complete.

"What we've got in Pittsylvania County is a low-income housing project that is an adaptive reuse of a school in Blairs," said Campbell. "The qualifying AMI for this housing will be in the 30 to 50 percent range. The project is almost completed, so what we did is provide $330,000 of gap funding because material prices have shot through the roof. To make this viable they were looking for money to cover the difference."

In Danville, Campbell said, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is building a housing development on Seminole Drive.

"There were starting with four houses and we fully funded two at $127,000 each, and a third house got $90,000. They are moving along well," Campbell said.

Other areas in the WPPD region were not turned down for funding, but were not considered because there was no application on file from them requesting funding.

"Unfortunately there wasn't a lot of press ahead of time from Virginia Housing on this and many localities didn't have projects ready to start," said Campbell. "You have to use the funds by June 2024, so we didn't get a response out of Henry, Franklin, or Patrick counties, and all of the money ended up on Danville, Pittsylvania County and the city of Martinsville."

Virginia Housing said to date, over 250 apartments and single-family houses have been made available through Virginia Housing grants, and many more are on the way.

"This partnership has elevated the topic of housing across Virginia and spurred more regional conversations aimed at addressing the need for new housing. We're proud of the work that has come to life as a result of our investment - one that continues to further our missions of creating affordable, sustainable housing across the Commonwealth," said Chris Thompson, director of strategic housing at Virginia Housing, in a press release. "We look forward to each project and the positive impact it will have on the families and communities involved."

The planning districts throughout the state have collaborated to develop a regional approach to housing development in order to create new affordable homes. Virginia Housing estimates that more than 1,800 affordable units will be developed by the end of the three-year grant program. The grants, along with state, private, federal and Virginia Housing financing, are supporting projects that are identified by the individual planning district commissions to address rental, homeowner and mixed-use housing needs across the state, the release stated.

Needs being addressed include financing new affordable homeownership opportunities, renovating vacant and blighted properties and supporting the development of a regional housing trust fund and creating upper-story housing in downtown business districts.

"We want to have a regional housing conversation throughout the West Piedmont District so we can start working on housing, but do so with the localities using a regional approach," said Campbell.

"We are thankful for Virginia Housing's generous support for much-needed affordable unites and for entrusting the PDCs to spearhead collaborative efforts with regional and local organizations to help meet critical housing needs," said Lou Ann Wallace, president of the Virginia Association of Planning District Commissions, in the release. "PDCs are doing what they do best - bringing stakeholders together to address challenges that reach across local borders."

Campbell said in the future projects may be developed to target potential homeowners in the 80% AMI range, reaching a professional workforce with the pay range of police officers and teachers.

Said Campbell: "We've worked on a ton of projects and we're hoping to maybe locate a regional housing education center here in Martinsville. That's what we're working for."