An agency to help the community with housing and redevelopment is expanding into Martinsville and Henry County from Danville.

The Center for Housing Education is a branch of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (DRHA), which is a U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD)-approved housing counseling agency. The Martinsville office is located in the Chief Tassel building offices at 51 E. Church St.

The Center for Housing Education in Danville was opened in July of 2016 under the direction of Director of Project Development and Education Kimberly Walker, and the center in Martinsville is its first expansion.

“The Center for Housing Education provides a vital role in assisting community members with all levels of counseling services to prepare them for home ownership,” DRHA CEO and Executive Director Larissa Deedrich said during an open house Thursday.

Some of the services provided are: financial management, credit counseling, debt management counseling, rental counseling, pre-purchase counseling, homebuyers gold club, post purchase counseling, hands on post purchase workshops, fair housing training and disaster relief counseling.

Walker said one of the home ownership course offered there ends with a certificate that is required by banks when trying to get some types of loans to buy a house.

To qualify for any of the services all people have to do is go through an individual counseling session with Walker.

“We look at all types of incomes. There’s no limit. I just talk with the people and let them know what they can do and how to fix their circumstances to reach their goals,” Walker said.

“It is the vision of DRHA to become a partner in revitalizing housing not just in Danville but in the surrounding communities and jurisdictions and we are excited about becoming a part or housing success stories in Martinsville,” Deedrich said.

The expansion into Martinsville, Walker said, is to “increase home ownership in all areas.”

Another program offered will be a loan and home rehabilitation program for local and state governments. The program, started by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCH) and the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA), provides a means for those entities to buy, renovate and then sell undesirable homes.

These ARS (Acquire, Renovate, Sell) funds, Walker said, provide $40,500 to provide dilapidated houses to get some “tender love and care” before being sold to increase the housing stock in the area.

“Virginia Housing has supported and partnered with Danville for about 15 years now and we are so excited that they are expanding into Martinsville,” VHDA Grants Program Manager Monica Mack said.

“As businesses and commerce scale up the Center for Housing and Education and DRHA are ready to create initiatives that will promote homeownership and development and create relationships that are necessary for the reinvestment into the Martinsville community,” Deedrich said.

“Martinsville, if you live here you know, we have a pretty dire housing situation. We’re about 10 years behind most other cities with respect to growth opportunities and especially housing,” Martinsville Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls said.

“Housing is pretty much my number one priority for this area,” Rawls added. “It is not only the best thing to do for our citizens — it is a thing that we do to make our area grow.”

For more information visit centerforhousinged.com or call 276-302-1656 or visit drhava.com or call 434-792-5544.