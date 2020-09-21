How a hops farmer leapt at the opportunity to brew beer in Henry County

This pleasing liquid quickly spread to Europe, and it was during the Middle Ages that the 12th century monks developed the process still used today of adding hops for flavor and as a preservative.

The process of chilling beer was introduced in the 1860s, and the British Isles developed as international brewing centers.

"Beer was everywhere," Atwell said. "The British sent beer to India with extra hops, and they became known as 'IPA's.' The pilgrims brought beer, and it is believed they stopped at Plymouth Rock because they ran out.

"The first building in America was a brewery."

By the time Prohibition came along in the 1920s, there were more than 2,000 breweries in America, and most went out of business.

The illegal alcohol industry in the U.S. gave rise to bootleggers or illegal runners who needed faster cars to escape the "revenuers" -- or revenue officers who tracked illegal brew.

"This began what we know as NASCAR," Atwell said.

After prohibition, the beer industry began to grow again, but by the late '70s to early '80s home-brewing and craft breweries have accounted for the greatest growth.