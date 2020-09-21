How a hops farmer leapt at the opportunity to brew beer in Henry County

Herb Atwell owns the only brewery in Henry County, so when the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum decided to present a lecture on the history of beer, it would appear only fitting that Atwell was called upon to be the speaker.
Sunday afternoon, about 15 people attended the monthly lecture series sponsored by the group at the historical Henry County Courthouse in uptown Martinsville.
Atwell said he left the suburbs of Richmond with plans to move to the country and become a farmer, growing hops for the beer industry.
As a result, Mountain Valley Hops became the first such farm in Henry County when ground was broken in 2014.
"Six years ago we bought 10 acres and wanted to grow hops to sell to breweries and [we] found out there were no breweries [locally]," Atwell said. "Now we have a deck, a barn, a music center and continue to grow."
With $40,000 from Henry County and the Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Department, in 2017 Atwell and Peggy Donivan decided to expand by investing $174,000, creating five new jobs and begin to produce craft beer.
Mountain Valley is now one of about 250 craft breweries in Virginia, along with 300 wineries and 70 distilleries.
"Overall brewing was down 2% in 2019," Atwell said. "But craft beer was up 6% and now has 25% of the $116 billion U.S. beer market and growing."
There are four ingredients in beer: water, grains, hops and yeast. Atwell said the water on his farm in Axton is naturally filtered through limestone, and it makes the beer taste better.
"Beer is 95% water," Atwell said.
Hops are the flowers of the hop plant Humulus lupulus, and they not only add to the flavor but act as a natural preservative. Mountain Valley grows four different varieties: Cascade, Chinook, Zeus and Nugget.
With the growth in the craft brewing industry, Atwell says other farmers are beginning to look at growing hops, too.
Atwell explained that the first evidence of beer making dates back to 12,000 B.C. in a cave in Northern Israel and may have been the beginning of agriculture.
In the Neolithic age beer was produced from flax, cereals, nuts and berries.
The development of fermentation occurred in Mesopotamia and was likely an accident.
"We have tablets that show people drinking alcohol out of a vat 6,000 years ago," Atwell said.
Beer spread from Mesopotamia to ancient Egypt, and the first brewmasters were charged with developing brew schedules for religious ceremonies and other functions.
"Everyone got beer; it was good for morale," Atwell said. "Antibodies in beer have been found in the DNA of the bones of the Egyptian people."
This pleasing liquid quickly spread to Europe, and it was during the Middle Ages that the 12th century monks developed the process still used today of adding hops for flavor and as a preservative.
The process of chilling beer was introduced in the 1860s, and the British Isles developed as international brewing centers.
"Beer was everywhere," Atwell said. "The British sent beer to India with extra hops, and they became known as 'IPA's.' The pilgrims brought beer, and it is believed they stopped at Plymouth Rock because they ran out.
"The first building in America was a brewery."
By the time Prohibition came along in the 1920s, there were more than 2,000 breweries in America, and most went out of business.
The illegal alcohol industry in the U.S. gave rise to bootleggers or illegal runners who needed faster cars to escape the "revenuers" -- or revenue officers who tracked illegal brew.
"This began what we know as NASCAR," Atwell said.
After prohibition, the beer industry began to grow again, but by the late '70s to early '80s home-brewing and craft breweries have accounted for the greatest growth.
Atwell continues to offer greater varieties of beer as he experiments with the different varieties of hops available to him.
When Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring visited Mountain Valley two years ago, she noted the excitement craft beers bring to an industry many thousands of years old.
"Henry County's first craft brewery is not only growing, but thriving in this community, attracting tourists, serving residents and giving everyone a great reason to spend more time in this beautiful county,” Ring said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.