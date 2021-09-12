How Martinsville-area people remember Sept. 11, 2001

I drove home from work and told all the neighbors I saw out in their yards to get inside and turn on the news!

Later I thought: Man, I bet ol’ Al Gore is glad he is not the president.

Reeb Chamm, Martinsville

Travel disrupted

The recall I have of 9-11 is the fact that I was in a plane on my way to Chicago for a stopover heading to Vancouver B.C., on business.

I arrived at O’Hare Airport (in Chicago) at approximately 8:06 a.m. central time, 9:06 in the East. The second tower was hit at approximately 9:03, and as I walked to my next gate, I noticed a TV in one of the bars was showing a picture of a fire.

Little did I know until I got to my gate and was informed of what was going on that I would spend the next four days in a hotel outside of O’Hare. No luggage except for what I had carried on.

Finally on Friday I returned to O’Hare was able to retrieve my luggage, called my travel agent and was finally able to get a rental car and drive back to Martinsville.

I still have my ticket stub from the flight to Chicago and the unused ticket to B.C. framed.