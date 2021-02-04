How the vaccine process is working in the West Piedmont Health District

Across Virginia, 9.1% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination – but in Martinsville, less than 1% have been vaccinated – 69 people, out of a population of 12,408.
In the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, more than 20,000 people in Phase 1b are registered to receive the vaccine, Sovah-Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald and WPHD-VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an email, and about 1,600 of them are being vaccinated each week.
The West Piedmont Health District encompasses Martinsville and Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.
“The process is dependent upon the amount of vaccine we receive, but we are using every vial,” Bell and Fitzgerald said in a joint email to the Bulletin.
Appointments for people in Phase 1b are made based on the order registration was made, Fitzgerald and Bell said.
The WPHD-VDH explains the registration process on its website.
People can register over the internet through a link on the district’s Facebook page and the VDH website, or by filling out a form that can be picked up at any health department, municipal building, library or chamber of commerce.
“Both of these methods populate a single data base, and appointments are made based on the order in which the pre-registrations were received,” Fitzgerald and Bell said.
The earliest people who registered did not get confirmation of registration, but confirmations were added later, the website states.
The vaccine appointments are given out according to vaccine supplies available, it states. Priority is given to people who are at least 65 years old or have serious chronic health conditions. There is no ranking for appointments by age.
Notice of the vaccination appointment is given only one or two days in advance. That short notice is because of how the vaccines are received and stored – health care providers must work quickly and efficiently.
If any vaccines are left over after a clinic, people next on the waiting list are called to receive them, Bell and Fitzgerald said.
VDH recommends that people who have registered check their phones and email account regularly for notification of the appointment. Notifications of appointments are being made by both phone calls and emails, and anyone who cannot be reached in time will be put back on the waiting list for the next vaccine availability.
The health department schedules mass vaccination clinics as the vaccine for them is available. Those clinics are not announced publicly, because they are only for people who have appointments.
“The message to those who have registered is simple – wait,” Fitzgerald and Bell said. “The health departments and hospitals do not have the infrastructure for large volumes of calls. You will be contacted to schedule your appointment. Check your email often, and don’t forget to make sure your appointment link has not landed in spam.”
By localities
“Sovah Health has administered or redistributed a total of 8,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 8,059 doses, 2,554 were administered by Sovah Health-Martinsville,” Fitzgerald wrote Wednesday by email.
“Data on vaccine doses administered are based on where the person lives at the time they were given the vaccine,” a statement from the VDH Office of Epidemiology, sent by Fitzgerald and Bell states.
In other words, they keep track based on where the people live, not on where the vaccines are given.
“Additionally, health care providers report doses to the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS) up to 72 hours after administration, so it can take time for data to be entered after a person receives their vaccine. Since health care personnel have been 100% focused on getting shots in arms, it may take some time for reporting to catch up and for different computer systems to feed seamlessly into VIIS,” Bell and Fitzgerald wrote.
Some of the vaccines administered by Sovah-Martinsville may have been counted in Sovah-Danville, and some of the vaccines administered by Carilion-Franklin were included in the Carilion-Roanoke count, they said.
Local government workers
Meanwhile, county and city workers can take advantage of vaccination programs offered by their employers.
Category 1b includes “officials needed to maintain continuity of government,” according to the VDH website.
The VDH website links to category delineations set by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency. That department specifies also workers who support operations of municipal systems and utilities and waste removal, among other roles.
A plan is in place for city of Martinsville employees. EMS Coordinator John Turner has been working with the VDH and Sovah-Health to coordinate vaccination schedules, City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
Henry County is making plans for a vaccination program for employees who are eligible, County Manager Tim Hall said.
Many county and city employees already have been vaccinated because they qualified in the 1a phase earlier, which included first responders and health-related employees.
Vaccine at Kroger
Meanwhile, George Agnew signed up for the coronavirus vaccine on the Kroger Pharmacy waiting list in December – before there even was a waiting list.
His wife, Janice, said when they told him they didn’t have a waiting list, he asked to be put on a list once they have one.
“Evidently, we were the first people on the list,” she said – because the Agnews, plus her sister Gayle Palmer, received their first shots on Tuesday.
“They called us out of the blue” around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Janice Agnew said. “They said, ‘Can you be there at 4:15?’ I said, ‘Yeah, we can,’” and off rushed the trio. They arrived about 3 or 4 minutes before 4:15.
“We had to go through the window where you drop off the prescriptions,” she said. The paperwork “wasn’t that much,” and then they waited about 15 minutes for their shots.
When Janice Agnew told them that her sister was there too, and asked if they could take her, “I told them she’s older than George – “both are 73, and Janice Agnew is 71. Staff agreed.
The shot “didn’t hurt. I can hardly feel it, to tell you the truth,” she said.
After the got their vaccines, the trio went out to celebrate with dinner at Jerry’s Pizza, where they took a selfie to memorialize the day.
State figures
Across Virginia, 39,770 doses are administered each day, according to the VDH.
On Thursday, the VDH reported that 4,550 dose have been administered in Henry County, with 780 people being fully vaccinated with the two doses. That’s a rate of 9,000 per 100,000 population.
Rates in Martinsville lag behind, with 69 doses administered and 11 people fully vaccinated, giving a rate of 550 per 100,000.
In Patrick County, 1,031 doses have been administered, and 156 people have been vaccinated fully, giving a rate per 100,000 as 5,855.
Franklin County has 4,603 of its residents vaccinated, with 559 fully vaccinated. That’s a rate of 8,213 per 100,000.
