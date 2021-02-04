How the vaccine process is working in the West Piedmont Health District

The earliest people who registered did not get confirmation of registration, but confirmations were added later, the website states.

The vaccine appointments are given out according to vaccine supplies available, it states. Priority is given to people who are at least 65 years old or have serious chronic health conditions. There is no ranking for appointments by age.

Notice of the vaccination appointment is given only one or two days in advance. That short notice is because of how the vaccines are received and stored – health care providers must work quickly and efficiently.

If any vaccines are left over after a clinic, people next on the waiting list are called to receive them, Bell and Fitzgerald said.

VDH recommends that people who have registered check their phones and email account regularly for notification of the appointment. Notifications of appointments are being made by both phone calls and emails, and anyone who cannot be reached in time will be put back on the waiting list for the next vaccine availability.

The health department schedules mass vaccination clinics as the vaccine for them is available. Those clinics are not announced publicly, because they are only for people who have appointments.