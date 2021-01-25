How to get the COVID-19 vaccine

REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and follow the process to get your appointment.

UPDATED INFORMATION: Clinics (when scheduled) and guiding information can be found at the WPHD website and its Facebook page.

INFORMATION ON PAPER: At the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.

WHO IS COVERED: Phase 1b applies to all citizens who are 65 or older, those who are 18-64 with specific health conditions and those in fields of employment that require public interaction, such as law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, restaurant workers and others. Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

