Hundreds celebrate National Night Out

Hundreds of people came out to "National Night Out" events in Martinsville and Henry County Tuesday evening in support of local anti-crime efforts.

For 39 years neighborhoods have gathered on the same evening each year in opposition of crime and support of the prevention of the illegal use of drugs. The National Association of Town Watch, sponsor of the event, estimated Martinsville and Henry County joined forces with over 10,000 communities from all 50 states.

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady greeted people as they entered the parking lot where the Martinsville Farmers Market is held.

"I'm really tickled with the folks that are stopping in to see us," said Cassady. "Anytime we can do anything to get with our citizens ... we always want them to know that we're hear and we're available to speak to them if they need us."

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry accepted the offer from Stone Memorial Christian Church on the busy Virginia Avenue strip in Collinsville to hold this year's event in the County.

"It started out with the premise of 'turn you porch light on and get to know your neighbor,'" said Perry. "Then groups started coming together around churches and Ruritan buildings and other events and they became good gatherings. People always come out and show their support for their first responders and we're thankful."

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and Lt. Daniel Brannock pulled up to the City's event in their motorcycles.

"It gives us an opportunity to ride a little bit," said Draper. "We always enjoy meeting with the people that come out and we appreciate their show of support."

Cassady called the event a chance for local law enforcement to build a relationship with the community they serve.

"We get to let folks know that we're going to take a stand against crime," Cassady said. "We're not going to put up with it in neighborhoods. When folks see something going on in the neighborhood or they feel like something is wrong then they'll give us a call."

Cassady said he would rather citizens call and his officers come and find nothing amiss than a resident neglect to call and something bad occurs.

"It's to build cooperation because we're only as good as our community," said Cassady. "We've got a great community and we want to do everything we can to keep that going."

The origin of National Night Out can be found in the western suburbs of Philadelphia with the creation of the Lower Merion Community Watch Program in 1970, the National Association of Town Watch states. In 1981 the Association was formed and in August, 1984 the first National Night Out campaign began with 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities and 23 states.

The event has grown into a celebration beyond the early front porch vigils described by Perry to block parties, festivals, parades and cookouts, Town Watch says. The Association notes that Martinsville and Henry County were two of 124 communities across Virginia that participated in National Night Out this year.