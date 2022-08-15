 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building

Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building.

"They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside," Fincher said. "There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out."

Two fire trucks were on the scene and Cleveland Avenue was closed to traffic from its intersection with Church Street to Brown Street.

A dispatcher notified responding firefighters that everyone had gotten out of the building and a firefighter responded that smoke was coming out of the building, but no fire was detected.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

