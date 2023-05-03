I.C. DeHart Trail is now enhanced and completed, thanks to an $8,000 contribution from Eco Ambassador Council.

On Friday afternoon a ribbon cutting was held for the I.C. DeHart Trail Celebration with almost 50 people in attendance, a release from the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) states. The trail is located at 631 Charity Highway in Woolwine.

“The I.C. Woolwine Trail System has been a valued treasure in Patrick County for many years, but not many people knew it even existed,” Patrick County Director of Tourism and Marketing James Houchins said in the release.

The eight-mile trail was established in 2009 by avid trail rider Eric O’Connell. For years O’Connell and other volunteers built and expanded the trail and in 2022 the Eco Ambassador Council (EAC) provided funding to enhance the trail system in order to attract more visitors, the release states.

The project was managed by DRBA Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams and a stakeholder group of volunteers with expertise in the design of International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA)-style trail building, GIS mapping and construction.

“Today we celebrate the new and enhanced trail system, the hard work and generous investment of the many people—past and present—who have invested in putting this amazing trail on the map. The I.C. Trail System is open and ready to welcome people who hike, bike and love nature,” Houchins said in the release.

“We are grateful for the new trail signs, maps and changing station. The grant from the Eco Ambassador Council has created significant enthusiasm among the Park Association members to continue to obtain ways to accentuate the experience of trails enthusiasts,” Woolwine Park Association Chairperson Sandra Belcher said.

“So many people came together to make this trail what it is today. Thank you Eric O’Connell for his initial vision, Jim Frith who really kept us on track, Joe Freeman, Katy Miller, Daren Layman and Michael Ryba were all part of the committee and had the passion and did the hard work of marking, mapping, reworking and trail maintenance. Thanks also to the Eco Ambassador Council, Patrick County High School Building and Trades students and Patrick County Parks and Recreation and Tourism,” Williams said in the release.

“More than 1.5 million Virginians and North Carolinians live within 50 miles of the I.C. DeHart Trail System. This improved trail system and a historic resource and will not only enhance the local economy, it will provide a unique outdoor recreational experience for visitors,” Williams said in the release.

“There are too many generous people who have given their time and money to create this unique and expansive trail system to list them all, but I hope they know how much they are appreciated,” Eco Ambassador Council Member Representing Carter Bank & Trust Tyler Carter said.

“The EAC invested in this project because we clearly saw and appreciated all of the volunteer involvement that was given to this trail system and we wanted to ensure both the families who live here and those that visit our region know about this destination to recreate and immerse themselves in this beautiful place,” Carter said in the release.

Attendees of the ribbon cutting walked the trail and were provided refreshments by Pickle and Ash.