"I wasn't paying any attention. It is what it is:" Crash causes power outage on Mulberry

Residents in the 500 block of Mulberry Road and adjoining streets were without power Saturday night when a vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

At about 8:40 p.m. a silver Honda Passport traveling north on Mulberry Road appeared to have left the roadway just north of the intersection with Rives Road and collided with a utility pole, breaking the pole in half and leaving the transformer dangling by what utility crews said were live wires about 5 feet off the ground.

"I'm going to jail," the man said standing in the parking lot of Calvary Christian Church. "I wasn't paying any attention. It is what it is."

A nearby neighbor, who is a nurse, waited with the man until paramedics and police arrived. Other than a minor cut to one of his ears, the man appeared to have escaped serious injury.

"Were you driving?" a Martinsville police officer asked the man.

"Yes sir," the man said.

"What happened?" the officer asked.

"I was not paying any attention, whatsoever," the man answered.

Police closed off Mulberry Road from Rives Road to Oakdale Street and Martinsville Fire and EMS attended to the cut on the man's ear.

A Martinsville utility crew arrived on the scene and cut the power to the area while beginning the tedious work of removing the damaged utility pole and replacing it.

Power was restored around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

No other information was available.