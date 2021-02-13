Ice knocks out power to thousands in Henry County and conditions expected to worsen

The ice storm left that blew into Martinsville and surrounding areas on Thursday left more natural but troublesome beauty for residents.

The icing — which was to be about a quarter of an inch, based on forecasts from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg — knocked down limbs, pulled over trees and left behind residents without power or internet access or even clear roads through in their communities.

And the winter storm warning that was issued late Friday will continue in place in Sunday, as more steady and icy rain falls and turns into icicles and ice blankets.

The most recent forecast from the NWS said that the accumulation overnight will be mixed. There will be additional snow or sleet, with accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Already the ice had caused plenty of problems.

Teresa Hamilton Hall, communications officer for Appalachian Power, which serves Henry and Patrick Counties, that as of midday Saturday about 23,000 customers in Virginia were without power.

Henry County was among the most affected counties, with 5,517 customers out of service (about 19%), and Franklin had 8,639. Patrick County had fewer than 1,000, about 6% of the county’s customers.