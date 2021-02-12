Icing in Martinsville and surrounding area could get worse tonight and Saturday

That little icing that has emerged since Thursday night could get worse through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has included Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties -- and the entire Southside of Virginia, really -- in targeted area for a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

For the remainder of today, Southwest Virginia was expected to see temperatures hovering at or just below freezing, likely accompanied by a freezing fog and freezing drizzles. The latter could result in a light coating of ice on untreated roads, sidewalks and other surfaces.

There was some icing on Friday, mostly limbs and surfaces.

But the NWS warned of “a more significant” winter storm Friday night and into Saturday morning for areas east of the Blue Ridge.

That projection could include about a quarter-inch of ice accumulation and some sleet by Saturday morning.

That much ice could cause damage to trees and power lines throughout the area, and travel in some areas could become hazardous.

Schools were virtual or delayed on Friday morning.