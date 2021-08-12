If we are content, we might be surprised

Ours is an age of discontentment.

We usually want whatever is bigger, better and brighter. Sales for big-screen TVs always go up before the Super Bowl because people think if they had a bigger screen to watch the game they would enjoy it more. We dream about being able to afford someone to clean or even remodel our homes in the aspiration that we would enjoy it more.

“If only” becomes a steel trap for our hearts and lives and enslaves us to wishes and things rather than being grateful for what we have here and now. We yearn for greater things whenever we are not content with what we have here and now. The Bible assures us that God has given us all that we need, and yet we often fail to see that reality.

An old hymn encourages us to “count your blessings/name them one by one/and it will surprise you what the Lord has done."

The apostle Paul says in Philippians 4:11-13, “…for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things, I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”