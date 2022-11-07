Improvements progress at Hooker Field

A renovation project at Hooker Field began last month, and the improvements are beginning to show.

On Oct. 26, the Martinsville Mustangs announced that a long-awaited renovation project had begun at Hooker Field, 450 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, and a follow-up announcement on Wednesday showed the demolition of the press box and concession stand.

“Demolition is being done strategically to not damage the seating area,” the team announced on its Facebook page. “Expect to see heavy equipment moving dirt in the coming days.”

At a regular meeting in March, City Council voted to commit almost $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for a renovation project at Hooker Field and upgrades to Southside Park and other city parks as needed.

The money was also earmarked to pay for upgrades to MGTV, the City’s government access channel through Comcast, and to Piedmont Arts in the amount of $50,000.

“The improvements being made at Hooker Field have been needed for years,” Mayor Kathy Lawson told the Bulletin on Friday. “The new concession stand, press box and office along with handicapped accessible restrooms will enhance the opportunities we have for the field. Also with covered seating, that will make us eligible for tournaments that we previously were looked over for.”

Funding for upgrades started almost three years ago when the Harvest Foundation awarded $407,770 toward the replacement of the restrooms and concession stand with new facilities, but half of the amount, $203,885 was a loan called a “program-related investment” that had to be paid back.

The Martinsville Community Recreation Association (MCRA) planned to award construction contracts in early 2020 with the unveiling of the new amenities that summer. But by then the Covid-19 outbreak had spread, the World Health Organization had declared a global pandemic and everything was delayed.

“This is a project we’ve been discussing and contemplating for years,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “Considerable work has been done at Hooker Field over the years—clubhouses built, new lighting, new dugouts and recently the infield was converted to artificial turf. Much of those improvements were related to requirements of the leagues the City has participated in—initially the Appalachian League and later the Coastal Plain League. During all of that, we continued to struggle at the facility with inadequate restrooms, lack of office space for staff, a cramped press box and concession space and lack of covered seating.”

Towarnicki said the City was able to address much of the pressing concerns with the project that is now underway.

“The project was designed by local architect Conrad Knight with much input from City staff and the Mustangs; the project was recently bid and Daniel Building LLC from Danville is the contractor,” Towarnicki said. “The work will involve demolition of the existing concession and press box building, constructing a new press box and concession space with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant restroom wings on each side of the building.”

Towarnicki said, when done, the new facility will have more restrooms and touchless fixtures.

“The press box will be larger with an office and meeting space and two suites on the front facing the field available for private use,” said Towarnikci. “Covered seating will be installed basically from dugout to dugout, covering everything in front of the press box over to and including the seating currently on top of each dugout.”

A beer garden was rebuilt before the start of the 2022 season and a new scoreboard has been ordered. Towarnicki said the price tag for the entire project is just under $2 million, with work expected to be complete before the start of the 2023 Mustangs’ season in May.

“The Coastal Plain League has always indicated that if we ever got covered seating, the City could be considered as a host site for the CPL (Coastal Plain League) All-Star game, which is a big event that draws people from several states,” Towarnicki said. “Covered seating also opens up the possibility of other events. All of this gives Hooker field a much-needed facelift and gets Martinsville on par with many other facilities that host professional or collegiate baseball. Hooker Field is used extensively by the Mustangs, and serves as the home facility for Patrick & Henry baseball and Martinsville High School baseball.”

In addition, Towarnicki said, American Legion, fall high school ball and an assortment of youth tournaments are held at Hooker Field each year.

“It is not unusual for the City to be approached in late winter or early spring by northern collegiate programs about use of the facility for early season games due to more favorable weather here and the artificial infield,” said Towarnicki.

With a capacity rating of 3,200 people, Hooker Field is listed as the official home field for the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plain League and the Patrick & Henry Community College Patriots, and recent attendance figures have been on the rise.

At a City Council update in August, Martinsville Mustangs Baseball representatives told council members that at a game near Father’s Day over 1,300 people attended, several nights during the regular season attendance was over 1,200 and on one occasion this past season the ballpark sold out, surpassing 2,500 people in attendance.

Said Lawson: “When I drove by yesterday, the old concession stand was down to the foundation, so we are definitely progressing forward.”