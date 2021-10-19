Improvements to PSA suggested

In consultation with CHA, the recommended projects would be developed in-house.

The report notes that the PSA “has the start of an asset register” but needs to be more comprehensive in order to be effective.

A hierarchy also needs to be developed so that “only critical assets are managed,” which would help streamline operations.

Levels-of-service goals that are achievable will allow the PSA to measure its performance relative to the goals it hopes to achieve, and software that tracks this progress would help improve the overall planning and operations of the department.

CHA noted the report was a “starting point” to guide the PSA toward improving its practices and incorporating asset management into everyday decision-making.

Doing so would allow the PSA to “build a solid foundation in its asset management program” and “allow for the best decisions for functional operations, maintenance, and long-term fiscal responsibility.”

The PSA currently manages more than 19,000 accounts with over 600 miles of water and wastewater lines throughout Henry County and plans to grow and add to its capabilities, the report said.