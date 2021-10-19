Improvements to PSA suggested

A consulting firm made five recommendations for the Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) to consider after identifying three opportunities in a report released earlier this month and made available at a regular meeting by the PSA Monday evening at the Henry County Administration Building.
CHA Consulting of Blacksburg, on Oct. 8, suggested the PSA develop an authoritative data store across the organization, better identify assets it would like to manage proactively and develop level-of-service expectations on its managed assets.
From the three opportunities that were identified, five recommended projects were suggested to be completed in the next 12 to 36 months as a result of the assessment.
CHA recommended the PSA purchase a modern computerized maintenance management system to store and manage its online assets and develop a centralized asset register that houses all managed assets by means of a Geographic Information System (GIS) or similar database.
While the report pointed out that not every infrastructure asset needs to be proactively managed, a “risk-based approach to operations will help with efficiencies in an understaffed organization.”
A level-of-service approach will, by tracking expectations, give the PSA the “ability to measure and adjust for more effective or cost-conscious service delivery.”
In consultation with CHA, the recommended projects would be developed in-house.
The report notes that the PSA “has the start of an asset register” but needs to be more comprehensive in order to be effective.
A hierarchy also needs to be developed so that “only critical assets are managed,” which would help streamline operations.
Levels-of-service goals that are achievable will allow the PSA to measure its performance relative to the goals it hopes to achieve, and software that tracks this progress would help improve the overall planning and operations of the department.
CHA noted the report was a “starting point” to guide the PSA toward improving its practices and incorporating asset management into everyday decision-making.
Doing so would allow the PSA to “build a solid foundation in its asset management program” and “allow for the best decisions for functional operations, maintenance, and long-term fiscal responsibility.”
The PSA currently manages more than 19,000 accounts with over 600 miles of water and wastewater lines throughout Henry County and plans to grow and add to its capabilities, the report said.
The PSA hired CHA Consulting to develop a Strategic Asset Management Plan in order to identify gaps in asset management systems and keep the authority in-line with the Virginia Department of Health. Follow-up projects related to the initial report are expected to occur.
Although the system is compliant with regulatory commissions, “there are still many opportunities to improve,” the report said.
In other matters the PSA board:
- Heard a report of construction and maintenance for September involving the installation of fire hydrant meters along Virginia Avenue, surge relief valve installation at Bassett Forks to help with leaks and disconnection of water and sewer at 14 duplex apartments in Villa Heights set for demolition.
- The preliminary design of John Redd Boulevard is underway, and bids are expected soon for the Elf Trail water line and tank project where about 50% of the residents have expressed interest in connecting to the new water line.
- Advertisement for bids went out for the Preston Road water line extension on Oct. 17.
- Two overflows were reported for the month as of Oct. 13: About 1,000 gallons were lost due to roots at 18 Dena Drive in Martinsville, and 25 gallons were lost due to wipes and domestic trash at 921 College Drive in Martinsville. Both were reported to the DEQ and remediated.
- A water model run was conducted to determine to what degree any improvement would benefit the PSA water quality in the Sandy Level area. The evaluation is continuing.
