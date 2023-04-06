Henry County's proposed new budget is up $6.7 million, but includes no changes to the tax rates and a recommendation to increase the real estate tax relief threshold by at least 20%.

County Administrator Dale Wagoner presented his budget proposal for FY2023-24 to the Board of Supervisors at a special meeting on Tuesday, and it totaled $196,623,925.

"There will be no new taxes on our residents," said Wagoner. "I recommend the Board grant more tax relief by increasing the tax relief threshold by at least 20%. The impact this will have on the budget will be minimal in comparison to how much it will help our lower-income households."

Wagoner said the word that defined the county's current budget year would probably be "transition," noting that Henry County goes into the new budget year with a new county administrator, a new deputy administrator, a new 911 director and one fairly new supervisor, pointing out Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard, who joined the Board on Jan. 1, 2022.

Dillard participated in the meeting by telephone while the other members were present in person.

Wagoner said inflation is having its effect on finances in Henry County and he didn't see the circumstances changing anytime soon.

Highlights

The highlights of the year included record-breaking low unemployment, a $22.2 million grant from the state to grade Lot #2 at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and completed construction of the Crown Holdings facility on Lot #4.

Wagoner also pointed out that entrepreneurship in Henry County was up 46%, double the state average. He gave out as examples of new and expanding businesses: Tammy's Grill, Biscuitville, Pacific Bay and New South Metals.

"We also celebrated the opening of the Fieldale School Apartments, creating 27 new apartments, we're expanding broadband with a $35 million grant, the Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy was recognized and the Henry County Fair received statewide recognition when it was deemed the 'Best New Special Event,'" Wagoner said.

Additionally, Henry County is no longer under pressure to absorb the financial consequences of Martinsville reverting to a town, now that City Council has voted to end the pursuit, said Wagoner.

The $6.7 million increase in the proposed budget amounts to an overall increase of about 3.5%, and Wagoner said additional funding from the state for constitutional officers represented most of the increase in revenue. The expense-related increases are largely due to state-mandated salary increases for deputies, constitutional officers and teachers.

"This budget does not include any funds for capital improvements," said Wagoner. "It uses carryover and discretionary funds to address urgent capital needs, and no new personnel is included, except for Social Services."

The greatest source of revenue for the County is from the state, followed by local taxes from real estate, personal property and machinery and tools. Wagoner added that the County has received $38 million in grants in the current budget and earned $1.1 million in additional interest that had not been anticipated.

"Real estate taxes are essentially flat with the next assessment in 2024. Revenue from EMS [Emergency Medical Services] billing has trended down, and we have an $800,000 gap in revenue due to the ADC [Adult Detention Center] not housing inmates from other jurisdictions," said Wagoner. "The local sales tax is up 8%, transient occupancy tax is up 17%, food and beverage tax is up 4.8%, building permits fees are up 22% and revenue from recycling is down 20%."

The jail

Henry County had halted its plans for housing inmates from other jurisdictions when it was expected they would have to absorb the inmates from the City Jail after Martinsville reverted to a town.

The cost of education in Henry County at $102,684,412 represents 44% of the total budget, and Wagoner's proposal shows an increase of $638,567 in local funds.

"This includes a 5% across-the-board raise and one-step bump for teachers, a 7% raise for [bus] drivers and driver's aides and a 5% raise for administrators," said Wagoner. "According to the Virginia Department of Education, starting pay and average pay for Henry County teachers is higher than Franklin, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties and the city of Danville. The average pay is also higher than the city of Martinsville."

Wagoner said call volumes for Public Safety has continued to increase while revenues from EMS billing has stagnated. Included for fire department operations is $511,000, and $61,750 has been allocated for radios and pagers. There is also included a one-time disbursement of $120,000 for additional fuel expenditures.

The cost of the Sheriff's Department is at $21,568,985 and, Wagoner said, operating the new jail within budget has been difficult. Social Services continues to see higher-than-average numbers of children in foster care and an above-average number of families receiving services and benefits, he said.

The proposed budget includes the local share to fund three new employees for Social Services. Henry County is responsible for $1,136,070 for the total Department of Social Services budget, an increase of $99,491 from the current budget.

Other services and programs include $235,000 to update the County's comprehensive plan (last updated in 1995), funds to explore possible future industrial sites, and increased expenditures for the increase in minimum wage that applies to more than 140 part-time employees who provide service to the County.

Wagoner said outside organizations had requested $2,771,244 and his proposed budget funds $2,102,006 of that amount.

"Piedmont Community Services' [PCS] volume of work continues to escalate," said Wagoner. "Even with increased funding to $190,000, PCS will have to request a waiver from the state due to local funding being below the required match."

Sports Complex

The Smith River Sports Complex [SRSC] has reached a revenue plateau due to escalating inflation and salary costs and is no longer self-sustaining, said Wagoner.

"Increasing prices of user fees and sponsorships could drive teams and sponsors away. The budget recommends $40,000 for SRSC and for the County to procure and own capital equipment for ongoing maintenance," Wagoner said. "It is recommended that over the next year that the County and City explore increasing the transient occupancy tax from 2% to 4% to be used for tourism-specific activities at SRSC."

The current state budget includes a 5% salary increase for all state-supported local positions, and Wagoner said his proposed budget could go one of two ways: If the state does not provide additional funds, employees will receive a 5% increase with an extra 2% to be used for the initial implementation of a pay a classification study, or if the state provides additional funds, then all employees will receive a 7% increase.

"A top priority of the Board from this year's planning session is a pay and classification study," said Wagoner. "Preliminary data suggests that $350,000 is needed to get employees to the new recommended minimum salaries. That means $2.5 million to make compensation the most competitive and implementation will be difficult, however staff has identified some funds to begin the process."

No funding was included for capital improvements in the new budget, but a portion of ARPA funds were set aside last year to create a discretionary capital fund and Wagoner suggested that the Board use the money, along with carryover funds and savings in the current budget, to address urgent capital needs.

"On the horizon we will be overseeing the grading of Lot #2 at CCBC, overseeing broadband expansion, recruiting a new hotel to our community, managing the update to the Comprehensive Plan, leading efforts to maximize the opioid settlement funds and addressing increased interest of energy provided to build solar farms," said Wagoner.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a budget work session at 5 p.m. today in the fourth-floor conference room at the Henry County Administration Building and a public hearing has been scheduled for April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.