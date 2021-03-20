Increased COVID vaccine availability having an impact

The biggest COVID vaccination event of the West Piedmont Health District occurred at the Martinsville Speedway on March 12 when nearly 2,100 people passed through the parking lot in vehicles six lanes wide and sleeves rolled up.
Coordinators described the location as the "ideal vaccination site in the race to end COVID."
Traffic during the 10-hour marathon remained steady throughout the day.
"A true community effort, the clinic was staffed by Sovah-Martinsville, public safety departments in the region, law enforcement and dozens of volunteers, including student nurses," a VDH release stated.
The West Piedmont Health District supplied the vaccine and contact information for several thousand pre-registered and qualified people in the district.
Plans are underway to hold other large vaccination events by Sovah-Martinsville in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties now that vaccine supplies have increased, the release said.
Carilion Clinic in Franklin County is also providing vaccination events several times monthly.
Nearly 1 in 4 residents (23.4%) of the West Piedmont Health District has received at least one dose of vaccine, which is identical to the state's average. That means more than 31,000 people have vaccine in their veins, and 12,578 (9.3%) are fully vaccinated.
Martinsville, which for so long had lagged statistically in vaccine distribution, now has seen 24.2% of its roughly 12,852 residents to have received one shot (second only to Henry County's 24.4% in the district), and 9.3% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide totals now are nearly 2 million having received one shot, and nearly 1.1 million fully vaccinated.
FEMA site opens in Danville
The VDH has now opened four regional sites throughout the state with the capacity to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people per day.
One of those sites is located in the former JC Penney department store in the Danville Mall on Piedmont Drive and is serving residents in the West Piedmont, Central Virginia and Southside health districts, the release stated.
Smaller clinics continue to provide the COVID vaccine in Stuart, Martinsville, Henry County and Rocky Mount, but health officials encourage anyone receiving a call for a Danville appointment to accept the first appointment offered, even if it is not the closest location.
School nurse challenge
Stephanie Wagoner, COVID vaccine coordinator for the West Piedmont Health District, noted that school nurses across the region are helping the get shots in arms.
"Special thanks to school nurses throughout the district who have helped vaccinate not only their school colleagues but the public as well," Wagoner wrote. "Many have stepped up to assist at community vaccination events."
Outbreak update
Kings Grant Retirement Community in Henry County is the only ongoing outbreak listed for the health district in Friday's weekly update by the Virginia Department of Health of its separate database.
That outbreak, which began on Jan. 13, still has 35 cases and fewer than five deaths listed. VDH only specifies the number of deaths when the total reaches five in an effort to protect privacy.
The outbreaks at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Stanleytown Health & Rehab that had appeared as ongoing until two weeks ago and then were pending closure are now not listed anywhere on the database. There was no immediate response to a question about why that might be the case.
Latest numbers
COVID-19 data as of March 20
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,235
|303
|120
|9,165
|3,662
|24.4%
|Martinsville
|1,530
|136
|71
|2,396
|982
|24.2%
|Patrick County
|1,267
|97
|40
|2,613
|1098
|19.6%
|Franklin County
|3,793
|139
|71
|10,926
|4,816
|23.5%
|West Piedmont total
|10,825
|675
|302
|4.90%
|25,100
|10,558
|23.4%
|Danville
|4,129
|248
|122
|10,296
|4,839
|25.07%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,220
|208
|75
|5.00%
|14,159
|7,268
|23.46%
|Virginia
|603,745
|25,758
|10,104
|5.50%
|1,997,951
|1,092,681
|23.40%
No deaths were reported Saturday morning in the West Piedmont Health District. But there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalizations. All data are tracked by residence and collected as of 5 p.m. on Friday.
Franklin County reported eight of the new cases, and Henry County had six (and one of the hospitalizations). Martinsville reported three cases and two hospitalizations, and Patrick County had the other new case.
The 7-day rolling average of new cases is at 12, and the rates per 100,000 have ticked up (to 8.8 in 7-day average and 134.3 14-day total).
Part of these falling cases were because of severely a severely declining number of positive tests. Some 62,712 tests have been distributed in the health district, and as of Saturday 4.9% were positive, which is far below the 21-plus% of January and even below the state's 5.5%.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.