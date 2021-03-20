Increased COVID vaccine availability having an impact

"Special thanks to school nurses throughout the district who have helped vaccinate not only their school colleagues but the public as well," Wagoner wrote. "Many have stepped up to assist at community vaccination events."

Outbreak update

Kings Grant Retirement Community in Henry County is the only ongoing outbreak listed for the health district in Friday's weekly update by the Virginia Department of Health of its separate database.

That outbreak, which began on Jan. 13, still has 35 cases and fewer than five deaths listed. VDH only specifies the number of deaths when the total reaches five in an effort to protect privacy.

The outbreaks at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Stanleytown Health & Rehab that had appeared as ongoing until two weeks ago and then were pending closure are now not listed anywhere on the database. There was no immediate response to a question about why that might be the case.

Latest numbers

No deaths were reported Saturday morning in the West Piedmont Health District. But there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 and three new hospitalizations. All data are tracked by residence and collected as of 5 p.m. on Friday.