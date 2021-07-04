Independence Day closings

Because Independence Day on July 4 is today, governmental offices and some businesses will observe the holiday on Monday.

All federal offices, including the post office and Social Security, will be closed, as will state offices, such as the VEC and DMV.

Henry County and PSA offices are closed. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open as usual.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices, along with Constitutional offices will be closed, but employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. Normal garbage route pick-up will operate on Monday, but there will be no bulk or brush pick-up.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department and the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be no print delivery of the Martinsville Bulletin on Monday, but the eEdition will be delivered to all subscribers. You can sign up at https://martinsvillebulletin.com/eedition/.