Infinity Acres spring prom

Infinity Acres Prom Night

Infinity Acres' Prom Night for adults with disabilities was held Friday at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH). Attendees enjoyed finger-foods, beverages, a red carpet, music and dancing, gift bags, pictures and crowns. Thanks to sponsors such as Cora Physical Therapy, Dawson Photography, Jones & DeShon Orthodontists, Stone Fabrics, Rural King, Daily Grind, Papas Pizza, the U.S. Army Recruiters, Magna Vista High School and volunteers, it was free for the party-goers.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

