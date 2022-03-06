Infinity Acres spring prom

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
The Cascade teen who has been missing since Monday has been found dead.
The GOAT law enforcement helper
Two men were convicted of unrelated crimes in Henry County Circuit Court in December with both receiving time in prison.
A Richmond woman has died and a Max Meadows man suffered life threatening injuries Wednesday evening in Henry County.
Two vehicles collided on the Greensboro Road Tuesday afternoon, but it appears the occupants of both vehicles escaped without life-threatening…
COVID-19 test recall by FDA is for illegal test kits not likely to have been encountered by U.S. consumers.
Rosario Eggleston and Jamel Daeshaun Turner will be tried together in March.
Martinsville Police have made an arrest in a hit and run case that occurred at the New Neighborhood Market on Tuesday.
After 35 years in New York City, artist Tara Compton is back in her native Martinsville – renovating both her art form and a familiar old house on Broad Street.
Martinsville Police say the preliminary autopsy report shows no signs of wounds or trauma to a body found by the side of the road Sunday evening.
