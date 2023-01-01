Infinity Acres updates

Infinity Acres Ranch in Ridgeway received a $1,000 grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia for a wallaby habitat enrichment.

Infinity Acres has been awarded tax credits from the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). This means that any donation to support the therapeutic animal education programs will earn donors a 65% tax credit on 2022 taxes.

The Infinity Acres ENABLE program, a day support program for adults with developmental disabilities, has openings for new members. The program provides animal-assisted learning and a focus on life skills and social skills. Payment can be made out of pocket or through Medicaid.

For more information, call 276-358-2378 or visit infinityacres.org.