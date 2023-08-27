Injuries were reported by first responders on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Greensboro Road in Henry County.

Fire and rescue were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a crash in the southbound lanes of Greensboro Road, just south of the intersection with Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway.

Two compact cars, one white and the other black, had come to rest against a guardrail just off the passing lane, saving both vehicles from going over a steep bank and into Marrowbone Creek.

A child's car seat could be seen in the back of the white vehicle, and there was heavy front end damage to both vehicles. Damage along the sides of both vehicles appeared to have been caused by dragging against the guardrail.

Occupants of the vehicles were being attended to in nearby ambulances and a Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department fire truck helped to block one lane of traffic along the busy roadway on Saturday.

Traffic along the southbound lanes was backed up for about one mile while workers cleared debris from the roadway.

Wreckers had begun arriving to remove the vehicles from the road about 20 minutes after the incident occurred.

A Virginia state trooper was investigating the crash and talking with what appeared to be family members that had arrived shortly after the crash.

No other details were made available.