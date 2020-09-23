Inmate labor worth more than $1.2 million to city of Martinsville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those inmates the city has to pay to house and feed actually are providing a lot labor for the public - more than a million dollars' worth.

Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper updated City Council on Tuesday night about the use of resources and inmate labor provided to assist the city with many ongoing projects and maintenance activities.

Based on minimum wage and the number of hours provided by inmate labor, the savings to the city was estimated to be $464,746 in FY2019, but much of the skilled work provided by inmates could not be found at minimum wage.

“This is equivalent to 25 or 30 employees and equates to $1.2 million,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “We've done a lot of work with the prison farm.”

Towarnicki described how a COVID-19 outbreak at the City Farm nearly brought garbage service to residents and businesses in the city to its knees.

“One of the guards tested positive, and we had 14 quarantines,” Towarnicki said. “It knocked the wind out of our sails. Just to pick up garbarge … it showed what it means to us and how important it is.”

Lt. Daniel Brannock is in charge of the program.