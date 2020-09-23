Inmate labor worth more than $1.2 million to city of Martinsville

Those inmates the city has to pay to house and feed actually are providing a lot labor for the public - more than a million dollars' worth.
Martinsville City Sheriff Steve Draper updated City Council on Tuesday night about the use of resources and inmate labor provided to assist the city with many ongoing projects and maintenance activities.
Based on minimum wage and the number of hours provided by inmate labor, the savings to the city was estimated to be $464,746 in FY2019, but much of the skilled work provided by inmates could not be found at minimum wage.
“This is equivalent to 25 or 30 employees and equates to $1.2 million,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “We've done a lot of work with the prison farm.”
Towarnicki described how a COVID-19 outbreak at the City Farm nearly brought garbage service to residents and businesses in the city to its knees.
“One of the guards tested positive, and we had 14 quarantines,” Towarnicki said. “It knocked the wind out of our sails. Just to pick up garbarge … it showed what it means to us and how important it is.”
Lt. Daniel Brannock is in charge of the program.
“We’ve had a few major projects over the last few years,” Brannock said. “The Southside fire station had a major roof leak - we went in from the inside and supported the roof and rebuilt it - pulled in all new electrical, installed new lighting and made a nice safe and clean area.”
Brannock said the fire station project took almost a month, but that pales in comparison to everything his department has going on.
With the help of qualifying inmates, Brannock’s crew maintains the municipal building, Hooker Field's buildings, People’s Cemetery, the City Shop buildings, the fireman’s cabin at the City Reservoir and the incubator building uptown.
In addition to regular maintenance, the inmate crew also recently has helped move the Boy’s and Girl’s Club organization to a new location, cleared out the Chief Tassel building uptown in order to make ready for its renovation, rebuilt Camp Lee Ford in Ridgeway, relocated the Salvation Army retail store in Collinsville to Martinsville, installed awnings for the MHC Chamber’s outdoor stage, upgraded the City Shop area and rebuilt an old irrigation pump-house that was falling apart.
Brannock said the inmates also have installed a lockable filing system in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, rebuilt the old picnic shelter at Wilson Park in the city and boarded up 20 condemned houses in the city.
The fuel assistance program provided through Social Services is facilitated by the Martinsville Sheriff’s Department.
“We recover firewood and bring it to the annex and saw it down, split it, store it and season it,” Brannock said. “We now have about 150 clients who cannot afford to heat their homes.”
Residents become clients of the fuel assistance program by applying for validation with Social Services. Once approved, each client receives a truckload of cut, seasoned firewood and may apply for another emergency load if needed.
“We appreciate anyone letting us know if there is a tree down,” Draper said. “Not on private property, but if it’s on public property, we will take care of it.”
Brannock also noted that Patrick Henry Community College had donated a 70-by-30-foot greenhouse it was unable to use.
“We grow our own plants and produce, and this gives us a better start on our growing season,” Brannock said. “We bring our produce inside to use and it reduces our budgetary footprint.”
Brannock says they have plans to grow flowers, too.
“The public has been happy to buy our products at Farmers Market,” Brannock said.
Financial update
Finance Director Linda Conover described the accounting for CARES Act funding as “a crazy mess” and said that, out of more than $2 million the city received, $334,982 is “still left after what is not encumbered or committed.” Conover said the money is scheduled to be spent by Nov. 30 in order to complete and file the necessary paperwork by Dec. 30. Of the money already disbursed, 62% has been allocated to individuals and small businesses.
Veterans Day award
The city is working with the county again this year to jointly award an outstanding military veteran on Veterans Day. Applications are available online or at the city municipal building and county administration building. A ceremony will take place on Nov. 11 at the John D. Bassett Event Center in Bassett.
Utility work underway
The city utility department had been installing a new water line on Cherokee Trail when a raw water line from the reservoir blew out and a sewer line on Askin Street collapsed. Because of the unexpected emergency repairs, installation on the water line at Cherokee Trail has been halted. Work will resume when the emergency projects are complete.
Pinehall block grant denied
The Pinehall Road Community Project has been turned down for a second time. The block grant program designed to mitigate blighted conditions in neighborhoods has given Pinehall Road residents a thumbs-down. “We’re reviewing the scoring to see where we are short,” Towarnicki said. “We intend to apply again in March."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.