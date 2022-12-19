Internet task force arrests Martinsville man

A Martinsville man was one of 18 men arrested and convicted from seven states in a Northern Virginia and District of Columbia task force roundup involving internet crimes against children.

Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville, was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Although it was not made clear what sentence Woody received, The Northern Virginia - Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force said the arrests came from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia and involved more than 40 felony charges and resulted in a total of 128 years of active incarceration.

The release stated the arrests and convictions were the result of a VSP special agent assigned to the NOVA-DC ICAC who actively engaged in an 8-month investigation.

All of the arrestees were men ranging in age from 20 to 65 and all were prosecuted by the Office of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney, the release stated.

Alycia M.P. Eldridge, Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney of Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg, stated in the release, "Because of the proactive investigative efforts of ICAC, we have been able to bring these offenders to justice. Each conviction and penitentiary sentence protects our community and our children form some of the worst offenders - those who perpetuate the horrific supply and demand cycle of child sexual abuse materials and those who attempt to meet children for sexual activity. I am grateful that we work with wonderful investigators to continue the mission of keeping children safe online and in the community."

"This list of individuals needs to be a wake-up call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers," stated NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force Supervisor Virginia State Police Sgt. R.J. Brown III in the release. "The majority of these individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators."

The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force was established in November 2004 through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection. With Virginia State Police serving as the coordinating agency, the Task Force consists of 63 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth.

In addition to Woody, the other arrestees and charges are:

Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, Petersburg: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Alfred Friend, 65, Swanton, Maryland: One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Michael T. Poole, 54, Chesterfield: Nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Ilker Alan, 48, Loudoun: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Jeffery A. Edwards Jr., 46, Northampton, Pennsylvania: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Myles Russell Sr., 51, Leesburg: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Charles T. George, 52, Glen Allen: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Jared M. Lawrence, 29, Derry, New Hampshire: Three counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Cody W. Donelson, 26, Kingsport, Tennessee: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age, two counts of distribution of child sex abuse material.

Benjamin C. Estes, 36, Henderson, Tennessee: One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Kevin R. Pemberton, 39, Decatur, Tennessee: One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

George I. Piet, 35, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia: One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Dale W. Lore, 30, Alloway, New Jersey: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Zachary R. Magalis, 32, Woodstock: One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Jeffrey L. Levault, 33, Woodbridge: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Haydn M. Kamenicky, 20, Fredericksburg: One count of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.

Charles E. Carr Jr., 49, Johnson City, Tennessee: Two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.