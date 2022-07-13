 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Interns work on election cybersecurity; two from VCU are stationed in Henry County

  • 0
Cyber navigators

AutoCAD technician for the Henry County Engineering and Mapping Department David Bowyer (left) giving a tutorial on how to use the county’s voting machines to Virginia Cyber Navigator Interns Nixy Camacho and Steven Cherian.

 SUBMITTED

Henry County is participating in the newly-formed Virginia Cyber Navigator Internship Program (VA-CNIP).

The program is headed by a coalition of universities, the Virginia Department of Elections and industries that will work together to assess, improve and maintain the cybersecurity of local registrar offices while simultaneously educating students.

“I think this is an awesome opportunity for both the interns and Henry County to engage in a partnership that will ensure our county is providing the necessary security for elections,” Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn said.

Each participating university holds a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education designation. Both interns who will be working with Henry County attend Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

“I am a rising [senior] at VCU and I applied to VA-CNIP in hopes of learning more about election security and to gain more general experience with cybersecurity,” said Nixy Camacho, an intern assigned to Henry County. “I believe election security is a big issue that should be improved on and it is a system which is critical to have trust in.”

People are also reading…

Steven Cherian, the second intern for Henry County, said he hopes the program will be beneficial as he looks to enter an accelerated master’s degree program next year at VCU for computer science.

“I think knowing about the events that have occurred in recent elections made me understand that cybersecurity, specifically in elections, is very critical,” Cherian said. “I think getting hands-on knowledge and experience working with the team, along with building solid relationships with them, really excites me the most.”

The interns will participate in a number of activities throughout the summer, including: risk assessment of registrar information systems; analysis of system and network documentation for accuracy; guidance and assistance regarding software patches; systems updates; help configuring and deploying appropriate security software; ensuring compliance with best practices in securing systems; and helping share relevant information with other registrars.

New Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn steps into 'big shoes'
Henry County to name Stultz-Vaughn new general registrar
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

According to that tool, locally the masks are being provided in Martinsville at CVS Pharmacies at 762 E. Church Street and 2725 Greensboro Road and Walgreens at 2707 Greensboro Road. The CVS Pharmacy at 3001 Virginia Ave. and Walgreens at 3590 Virginia Ave., both in Collinsville are on the list. Also, the CVS Pharmacy at 400 Riverside Drive in Bassett provides free masks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert