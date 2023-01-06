 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigation: Burning leaves led to death of Richard Harris

216 Ridge Road

Richard William Harris of 216 Ridge Road, Collinsville, has been identified as the man who died in a fire Dec. 30. Investigation revealed that his clothing caught fire while he was burning leaves.

 GOOGLE MAPS

It was burning leaves in the backyard that led to a Collinsville man's death on Dec. 30, an investigation has revealed.

Richard William Harris, 78, of 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, was identified in the man who was found lying in the back yard with burn injuries on Dec. 30 when the Collinsville Fire Department and Henry County Fire Marshal Lisa Garrett responded to a brush fire call, a press release states.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Harris had been cleaning leaves from the back yard and burning them when his clothing caught on fire, a release states. He suffered burns to his entire body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

