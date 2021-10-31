Iriswood district candidate says he is uniquely qualified

Eric Phillips says because of current events he is uniquely qualified to serve on the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
“I’m qualified to deal with the aftereffects of reversion,” said Phillips. “I’ve worked for big business and in financial management.
“Reversion is a political process, and I’m a little more politically involved and savvy [than my opponents].”
Martinsville is pursuing a change in status from an independent city to a town, a process the state refers to as “reversion” and something Henry County sees as good for Martinsville, but not so good for the county.
Phillips has worked as a regional manager for Dollar General and as a district manager for Dick’s Sporting Goods and now runs a contracting delivery business.
“We need relationships with the state, and the General Assembly is required for financial help with reversion,” said Phillips. “I know [State Delegate] Danny Marshall and [State Senator] Bill Stanley.
“We will need money for computers, files, and increase of inmates, and social services will include a hefty initial cost when Martinsville pulls out, and I hope to leverage those relationships.”
Phillips says if he is elected to represent the Iriswood District he will help lead the county successfully through reversion “with as little negative impact as possible.”
“We need an interstate quality road from North Carolina to the bypass and the Henry County Sheriff’s employees need to have a wage scale so they can have a career where they know where they are going,” said Phillips.
Phillips said he believes a negotiated settlement regarding reversion could have been done without an “outside group telling us what to do.”
“We could have consolidated services, and the county could have fought this [reversion] short-term so that there could have been additional conversations and new elections could complete themselves” on city council and the board of supervisors, Phillips said.
Phillips pointed out that three “no” votes on the board of supervisors would change the outcome, and they already have two members against reversion.
“David Martin [outgoing Iriswood District supervisor] voted for it,” Phillips said.
“If reversion could be pushed off until city council elections next year, it would be the only way Martinsville citizens would have a vote on reversion, if there were anti-reversion candidates.”
Three of Martinsville Council’s five seats expire next year.
Phillips said he was puzzled why the majority of the Henry County board of supervisors voted for reversion, but understood the city’s position.
“It’s financially beneficial to the city, because the new town will shed millions and millions of dollars,” said Phillips. “There will be a substantial savings to the town, and the town council will still get to levy a town tax and have fun money to play with.
“I have no problem with the city investing in real estate or entering in a private/public partnership to revitalize uptown, but not at the detriment of the county,” said Phillips. “I want the city of Martinsville to thrive, but being punitive to county residents is not the best way.
“I’m not against consolidation and merging of services, but I am against reversion.”
For the Iriswood District, Phillips said, public safety was number one on his list of concerns, followed by education and then economic development.
“We all so need rural broadband,” said Phillips. At “the far end of Route 57 there is not good service, and also the end of Axton and down in Sandy Level.
“There are hundreds of millions of dollars available for broadband, but you have to do the leg-work to prove there is a need.”
