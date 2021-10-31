Iriswood district candidate says he is uniquely qualified

“It’s financially beneficial to the city, because the new town will shed millions and millions of dollars,” said Phillips. “There will be a substantial savings to the town, and the town council will still get to levy a town tax and have fun money to play with.

“I have no problem with the city investing in real estate or entering in a private/public partnership to revitalize uptown, but not at the detriment of the county,” said Phillips. “I want the city of Martinsville to thrive, but being punitive to county residents is not the best way.

“I’m not against consolidation and merging of services, but I am against reversion.”

For the Iriswood District, Phillips said, public safety was number one on his list of concerns, followed by education and then economic development.

“We all so need rural broadband,” said Phillips. At “the far end of Route 57 there is not good service, and also the end of Axton and down in Sandy Level.

“There are hundreds of millions of dollars available for broadband, but you have to do the leg-work to prove there is a need.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

