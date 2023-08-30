An IRS scam is circulating in the Martinsville area and at least one local tax preparer is sounding the alarm.

A letter with a header that includes the IRS emblem and large "IRS" lettering titled "Third Round of Economic Impact Payments Status Available," is being received by local residents via email.

The letter begins with "Dear Tax Payer" and advises "about an important matter regarding your recent tax return."

"Our record indicate that we have received your tax return for the fiscal year 2023. However, upon review, we have identified certain inconsistencies or missing information that require your attention and clarification," the letter states."

A copy of one of the letters forwarded to Martinsville H&R Block Tax Preparer Ron Wilson from a client, states that the client will receive a tax refund of $976, once the client has submitted a document needed "for the steps to clarify your tax refund."

"This has been going on for several months and I have had at least 10 phone calls about this," Wilson said. "The numbers on the bottom may actually be real, but they want you to click the button."

"To expedite the process and avoid further delays or penalties, we advise you to confirm the required document now," the letter continues. "For your convenience, we recommend not using a prepaid card, because sending funds does not support this card."

Wilson pointed out that the IRS does not communicate in this manner via email.

"If the IRS wants to contact you, they will send you a letter," Wilson said.

The number provided in the bogus email provides a toll-free number indicating questions may be asked and help will be provided by contacting the Office of Disaster Assistance U.S. Small Business Administration.

"This is currently the highest volume email scheme the IRS is seeing," the IRS states on their website. "Email messages are hitting inboxes with titles like: "Third Round of Economic Impact Payments Status Available." The IRS routinely sees hundreds of taxpayers forwarding these messages each day; the IRS has seen thousands of these emails reported since the July 4 holiday period."

The third round of Economic Impact Payments occurred in 2021, more than two years ago. And this particular scheme, which plays off this real-world tax event, has been around since then. But while the stimulus payments ended long ago, the related scheme has evolved and changed as same artists look for new ways to adjust their message to trick people, the IRS states.

"Taxpayers shouldn't be fooled by this message for many reasons," the IRS website states. "For example, these emails are routinely riddled with spelling errors and factual inaccuracies. Like many scams, this email urges people to click on the link so they can complete their 'application.' Instead, it takes them to a website where identity thieves will try to harvest valuable personal information."

Wilson advised anyone wanting to report having received a similar email should contact the IRS at 800-826-1040, or the local Roanoke office at 540-767-7410.