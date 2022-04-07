Isernia strikes back

A former Martinsville physician has been cleared by the Virginia Board of Medicine and has filed suit against Sovah Health for wrongful termination.

James M. Isernia, M.D., has been cleared by the Virginia Board of Health Professionals of a complaint filed against him by his former employer, Sovah Health, and on Monday, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court seeking an undetermined amount of money and punitive damages against Sovah and its various subsidiaries.

The Bulletin obtained copies of the documents on file with the Danville Division for the Western District of Virginia, where Isernia is demanding a trial by jury.

In December 2020, Sovah Health launched an internal audit into Isernia's prescribing practices and claimed that "improvements were not evident from earlier recommendations" and that "Isernia had failed to comply with the best practices and tenets of chronic opioid management per CDC, state-specific regulations, and practice-specific standards of practice," records show.

The audit alleged that Isernia prescribed controlled substances 420 times in May 2020 and that he "failed to use the electronic prescriptions for controlled substance functionality when doing so."

"Based upon the information available for its review, the Board has determined that it will end its inquiry at this time," wrote Virginia Board of Medicine Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, in a letter to Isernia dated March 2.

"Should additional similar complaints be received in the future, the Board may again review the information in this case for evidence that pertains to a violation of the law or regulations relating to the healing arts," wrote Deschenes. "The disposition taken in this matter is not a disciplinary action."

Isernia's lawyer Thomas Strelka said by telephone Thursday afternoon, "No punishment. License all good. The nonsense he was accused of has been dismissed."

Isernia was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 21 and terminated on Jan. 4 by Sovah Health, records show.

"Since his wrongful termination, Dr. Isernia has been contacted by former patients who have indicated that under their current care regiments, and in contrast to their care under Dr. Isernia, they are receiving greater volumes of opioids including the additions of Benzodiazepines in some cases," the lawsuit states. "This contrasts the moderate and reasonable calculated treatment as per the standard of care in Virginia, in which Dr. Isernia treated his patients prior to his wrongful termination and supports a finding that the fabricated complaint by Sovah was a mere pretext masking invidious retaliation."

Sovah at large is named specifically in the suit as "Danville Regional Medical Center, LLC, HSCGP, LLC and John Doe Corporations whose true names are unknown", but are then defined as "SOVAH, jointly and severally," later in the complaint.

Sovah named three people within its organization as having "knowledge about the facts" in its complaint of Isernia to the Department of Health Professions in Richmond dated April 5: Miyoski Whitlock, Carole McGovern and Alan Larson.

According to Sovah Health's website, Larson is the market president and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, Miyoski is listed as the market employee relations manager and McGovern is the director of physician services in Martinsville.

The Bulletin contacted the offices of Larson, Miyoski and McGovern seeking comment Thursday afternoon and left voicemail messages, but received no return calls.

The Bulletin also reached out to Sovah Health Marketing Coordinator Hailey Fowlkes by email and phone for comment on Thursday. She returned the email shortly after 3 p.m. and asked for the Bulletin's deadline stating she needed "to have some conversations internally," but the deadline passed and despite two more attempts by the Bulletin for comment, Fowlkes did not provide anything.

Isernia's lawsuit against Sovah does not seek a specific amount of money, but seeks as damages an injunction to restrain Sovah from repeating the action against Isernia, reinstatement to the same position or an equivalent position, compensation for lost wages, benefits, and other remuneration including interest, attorney fees and costs, back pay, front pay, actual damages, general damages, compensatory damages and punitive damages as the "Court would deem appropriate."

Carolina Health Specialists of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has welcomed Isernia on their website as a new physician accepting new patients beginning June 1.

Holly Kozelsky also contributed to this report. Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

