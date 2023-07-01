Henry County Public Schools is on the short list of 24 schools to participate in the iteach, an accelerated and cost-effective teacher training platform.

Though details are still being worked out between the Virginia Department of Education and the school division, the hope is that this program entices more people into the education field with an accelerated rate of licensure and certification completion, Henry County schools’ Director of Human Resources Christy Landon said.

The program iteach began in 2003 out of Texas and is the only only non-university alternative teacher certification program that has earned accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

The company currently works with more than 1,500 school districts and local education agencies in 11 states.

The VDOE chose iteach as a partner for alternative teaching certification in an effort to fill more than 3,500 teaching vacancies across Virginia, a press release from iteach distributed to the Bulletin on June 29 said. Through this program, Virginian’s with a bachelor’s degree can use iteach’s hybrid training model to expedite the process of becoming certified K-12 educators.

“There is such a shortage of teachers not just in Henry County but across the United States,” Landon said.

“Licensure is fairly complex in the state of Virginia,” Landon said. “There are several routes to licensure … the one that people traditionally took is going to a traditional educator preparation program” such as a four-year degree program to become a teacher.

The program offers people with a bachelor’s degree a one-year path to certification which provides a quicker and less expensive option to aspiring teachers. The coursework is online with a flexible schedule and participants are able to earn full pay while completing in-classroom requirements, the release said.

“It’s online, its asynchronous, and it’s self-paced, but it also includes face-to-face mentorship support and support for helping to assist with practice test preparation, things of that nature,” Landon said.

The program will also be able to benefit a larger range of people than just people with four-year degrees, Landon said. Teachers who are teaching with provisional licenses and people who decided to switch career paths can also utilize iteach.

“It could be a career switcher, it could be someone is working in a school division but not as a teacher who’s looking to become a teacher,” Landon said.

Participants will also have free access to a professional development platform and a test preparation material and once they have completed the program and have been hired, a classroom supervisor is assigned to help them navigate the challenges of their first year in the classroom.

“We’re excited to help districts across Virginia educate and certify the highly qualified K-12 teachers they need, while at the same time helping students, recent college graduates, or career-changers find their calling in the classroom,” iteach President Andrew Rozell said in the release. “This partnership will serve Virginia’s schools and families, and will help students learn the skills they need to thrive in today’s world.”

Landon said HCPS is looking into avenues of providing financial aid for applicants in exchange for a contract to work in the division for a certain period of time, but nothing that has been confirmed quite yet.

“It’s really very exciting for us because ... we don’t have a lot of options in terms of traditional colleges and universities without having to travel somewhere and it’s very expensive,” Landon said.

For more information on iteach, visit iteach.net. HCPS will hold listening sessions at to-be-determined dates throughout the month of July.