It's acorn collection season

Squirrels and the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) have something in common: both collect acorns.

But while squirrels may sneakily steal from your bird feeder, the VDOF is being direct in asking something of you.

As outdoor temperatures begin to cool and we transition into fall, foresters and staff at the VDOF will be gathering and sorting this year’s acorn crop in preparation for the next generation of trees.

Every year, the VDOF collects donated acorns and other seeds from all over the state and plants them at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start. The successful seedlings are then later sold to landowners in Virginia who typically use them to reforest open lands.

Homegrown acorns, nuts and seeds have proven to be much more likely to thrive in Virginia’s climate and become trees.

“This area was fortunate and did not have a heavy frost during April. Morning frosts in April can sometimes kill oak flowers along with the flowers of many other mast producing species,” said Kevin Keith, VDOF senior area forester for Henry and Patrick counties. “Since a late frost did not occur, this area of Virginia has an abundant crop of chestnut oak and white oak acorns. The chestnut oak acorns have started dropping this week, and the white oak acorns will start to drop around the end of September.”

If you would like to help collect acorns this year, know that there is a species list that is adjusted each year, and the deadline for donations is Oct. 14.

This year, VDOF’s collection priorities are: Black Oak, Black Walnut, Chestnut Oak, Chinese Chestnut, Northern Red Oak, Pin Oak, Shumard Oak, Southern Red Oak, Swamp Chestnut Oak, Swamp White Oak, Water Oak, White Oak and Willow Oak.

“We are happy to report record-setting seedling production numbers at VDOF’s Augusta Nursery this year,” said State Forester Rob Farrell in a release. “Thanks to additional funding provided by the General Assembly, and collection efforts by everyone across the Commonwealth last fall, we will soon have approximately 3.7 million conifer, and 2.7 million hardwood seedlings available for purchase. This represents an increase of 63%, or almost 2.5 million seedlings. Please support these encouraging trends by collecting acorns and donating them so we can collectively grow the forests of tomorrow.”

“Each fall, Virginia is covered with acorns and folks wonder what to do with them,” said Assistant Forestry Manager at the Augusta Nursery Josh McLaughlin in the release. “Collecting acorns and donating them to VDOF is a huge help to us, presents a great activity for environmentalists of all ages and provides the perfect opportunity to learn more about Virginia trees. Our acorn crop varies from year to year, and you can help us ensure representation from all over the state.”

You can drop off your collected acorns and nuts at any VDOF office location by Oct. 14. Locally, the Western Region Office is at 19 Arrowhead Circle in Spencer. Keith is the senior area forester and David Bryan is the forest technician for the area. The office phone is 276-957-1319.

The folks at the Augusta Nursery are also happy to provide additional information about this year’s collection and will even help identifying tree species. Contact them at 540-363-7000.

Tips to keep in mind:

Safety first. Stay away from roadways.

Do not collect on private property without permission.

Collection from yards, sidewalks, driveways, etc., is recommended, to ensure collection of a single species. (Forest collection makes it difficult to determine the tree of origin and may lead to mixing of acorn species.)

Do not collect damaged, cracked or dried out acorns/nuts.

Avoid sticks, leaves, gravel and debris, but acorn caps are okay. (When the caps remove easily it means the acorns are ready for harvest.)

Place in a breathable bag, such as paper (best), burlap or cloth. Do not use plastic bags.

Use a separate bag for each species.

Label the bag with the collection date and species if known (e.g.; willow oak). If you’re not sure, include a few leaves from the tree to aid nursery staff with identification.

Don’t allow acorns to freeze, heat up or dry out.

Place in a cool area until you’re ready to drop them off at VDOF.