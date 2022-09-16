It's now the Monogram Sports Complex -- Monogram and Smith River Sports Complex reaching 10-year renaming deal

The Smith River Sports Complex now will be called the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex, or Monogram Sports Complex for short.

The naming announcement was made Friday.

The Sports Complex and Monogram Foods have entered a 10-year agreement for the company to be the main corporate sponsor for the sports complex. The sponsorship gives Monogram naming rights to the Martinsville complex, and the placement of company signage on the property, as well as Monogram snacks sold in the concession stand during events.

The two teams plan to celebrate the announcement at 10 a.m. Friday, with a ribbon-cutting event in the Summerlin Courtyard at the Monogram Sports Complex.

“The Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex is a major asset to the area,” Pat Strickland, Vice President of Operations for Monogram Foods, said in a release. “As the second largest employer in Henry County, we knew we wanted to be part of something that is home to numerous local youth teams and hosts youth sports competitions from the state, region, and nation, and that offers healthy activities like children’s playground, canoeing & kayaking on the Smith River, walking, and biking trails. We are proud to contribute to the health and well-being of our community.”

Monogram's 156,000-square-foot location in Martinsville employs over 700 people and produces jerky, meat sticks, pickled protein snacks and portable snacks, according to the company.

“We are very proud to be part of this project,” said Karl Schledwitz, Monogram CEO. “One of the behaviors we value most at Monogram Foods is giving back to the communities where our team members work and live. The Complex offers a lot of enjoyment for all ages and will be around for years to come. The staff, board of directors, and city officials were all great to work with and we cannot thank them enough.”

The Smith River Sports Complex is a 90-acre recreational center for community wellness and athletics that provides facilities for diverse outdoor activities. The complex hosts year-round youth, high school, college and community events. In 2021, it hosted an event each weekend of year and over 300 days of the year, while bringing visitors to Martinsville from 20 different states plus the nation's capital.

“The Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex is thrilled to welcome Monogram aboard as a corporate sponsor,” said Scott Prillaman, Chairman of the SRSC Board of Directors. “The company has a well-deserved reputation for being immersed in its community. To say that we are excited is an understatement.”

“Corporate sponsorships are essential to our operation,” said Lloyd Barber, Executive Director of SRSC. “To have another company in our community say ‘We want to get involved and be invested in Martinsville and the Sports Complex' is tremendous. We thank Monogram Foods for its confidence in us and in this community. This is a great day for all of us.”

Monogram Foods is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and operates 12 facilities in seven states. Monogram Foods surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2021 and has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for 11 years.