It's on all of us to spread God's word

I often wonder why the Lord chose preaching and preachers as the method to get out the message of the cross of Christ. If it is like a meme I saw earlier in the week, no one seems to be able to recall what the points in the sermon had been from Sunday by Tuesday anyway.
And yet, it is in the "foolishness of preaching." as the apostle Paul says, that God has chosen to tell others about the saving grace that is offered through his sinless son.
In Romans 10:14-17, Paul says, “How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach unless they are sent? As it is written: 'How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the gospel of peace; who bring glad tidings of good things?'”
But they have not all obeyed the gospel. For Isaiah says, “Lord, who has believed our report?” So then faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. “
Usually, our feet are one of the least attractive things about our bodies. We have toes that curl one way and then another, toenails that can get a fungus or become ingrown, and then everyone has that unattractive and smelly toe jam from time to time.
And yet Paul, inspired by God, says we can have beautiful feet when we carry the gospel message to those who may have not heard it before. But he also says, inspired by God, that there are those who have not obeyed.
A preacher friend of mine recently was preaching at a family camp in Ohio, and on Facebook his picture and quotes were seen, which read, “The reason many churches don’t grow is that Christians don’t grow!”
One reason we don’t grow is that we don’t obey.
So if we want to have beautiful feet and be pleasing to the Lord, let us use every opportunity we can to speak the gospel to those who have not heard and to those who have not believed.
God has ordained this, and there is no other way for the gospel to be heard and shared than the way he has planned. You and I are either obeying or ignoring that plan.
God desires and wants our obedience.
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.