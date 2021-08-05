It's on all of us to spread God's word

I often wonder why the Lord chose preaching and preachers as the method to get out the message of the cross of Christ. If it is like a meme I saw earlier in the week, no one seems to be able to recall what the points in the sermon had been from Sunday by Tuesday anyway.

And yet, it is in the "foolishness of preaching." as the apostle Paul says, that God has chosen to tell others about the saving grace that is offered through his sinless son.

In Romans 10:14-17, Paul says, “How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach unless they are sent? As it is written: 'How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the gospel of peace; who bring glad tidings of good things?'”

But they have not all obeyed the gospel. For Isaiah says, “Lord, who has believed our report?” So then faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. “

Usually, our feet are one of the least attractive things about our bodies. We have toes that curl one way and then another, toenails that can get a fungus or become ingrown, and then everyone has that unattractive and smelly toe jam from time to time.