 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's Salvation Army kettle time, and Marty Hairston is ringing the bell
0 comments
top story

It's Salvation Army kettle time, and Marty Hairston is ringing the bell

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Salvation Army bellringer Marty Hairston

Marty Hairston cheerfully greets shoppers as he rings the bell for donations to the Salvation Army. He's been doing it for several years, except last year, when he was recuperating from a car accident. In 2017, he was awarded for taking in the most donations -- $6,000. "I'm going to try to it my best this time," said Hairston, who enjoyed the sunny day Wednesday but sticks it out no matter the weather, including rain and wind.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert