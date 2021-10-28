It's time for Halloween

Fincher also said community resource officers remind children not to enter any house or car for candy and to wear brightly colored costumes and carry flashlights or glow sticks.

"Halloween can be a lot of fun for both children and adults, but please be careful and don't let your fun time end in tragedy," said Fincher.

Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said Henry County follows the state in not recognizing Halloween as an official holiday and for that reason does not recommend a specific day or time to celebrate the occasion, but the county still requests parents to choose related activities that are safe and well supervised and take into consideration the high level of COVID-19 that is still being experienced by adults and children throughout the region.

"As we work our way through another year of the pandemic, it's understandable that families would like to return to some sort of normalcy in their lives," said Martin. "Holidays provide a sense of community and togetherness that is extremely valuable, especially in these times. We are ready to have that sense of community back again.

"However, it is imperative that we continue taking the necessary steps to safeguard our community we are looking to foster through events like holiday celebrations."