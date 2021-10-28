It's time for Halloween

Martinsville will celebrate Halloween this year on Sunday and although Henry County doesn't officially recognize Halloween, it is expected that any trick-or-treaters also would head out on Sunday evening.
The Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Xfinity 500 beginning Sunday at 2 p.m. so heavy traffic is expected throughout Henry County about the time the holiday gets underway.
"More than likely there will be a whole lot of people in Henry County dressed up as race car fans on Sunday," said Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner at this week's city council meeting.
"We wish everyone to have a very safe time as they trick-or-treat and we urge motorists to watch out for the children as they make their way through the neighborhoods," Mayor Kathy Lawson said.
Martinsville Deputy Chief Rob Fincher also encouraged everyone to have fun, but be safe.
"Because of the pandemic, last year really restricted a lot of activities for the kids," Fincher said. "As a result, for some of the young ones, this will be their first year of trick-or-treating, so the Martinsville Police Department would really like to stress using caution by those that will be driving through the areas where kids will be going door to door.
"We also want to remind all drivers to try to limit distractions and to turn on your headlights earlier than normal to spot children from greater distances."
Fincher also said community resource officers remind children not to enter any house or car for candy and to wear brightly colored costumes and carry flashlights or glow sticks.
"Halloween can be a lot of fun for both children and adults, but please be careful and don't let your fun time end in tragedy," said Fincher.
Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said Henry County follows the state in not recognizing Halloween as an official holiday and for that reason does not recommend a specific day or time to celebrate the occasion, but the county still requests parents to choose related activities that are safe and well supervised and take into consideration the high level of COVID-19 that is still being experienced by adults and children throughout the region.
"As we work our way through another year of the pandemic, it's understandable that families would like to return to some sort of normalcy in their lives," said Martin. "Holidays provide a sense of community and togetherness that is extremely valuable, especially in these times. We are ready to have that sense of community back again.
"However, it is imperative that we continue taking the necessary steps to safeguard our community we are looking to foster through events like holiday celebrations."
Henry County Sheriff's Captain Wayne Davis said while Henry County is not recommending a date to celebrate Halloween, the Henry County Sheriff's Office expects those who do will do so on Sunday and offered the following safety tips:
Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a responsible adult; only visit well-lit areas and homes; use reflective tape;make sure masks do not obstruct view; make sure costumes are fire-resistant; don't enter the street between parked cars; and put electronic devices down and watch where you are going.
Motorists should slow down and be especially alert, watching especially for children who might be wearing dark clothes and be hard to see. Inexperienced drivers are discouraged from venturing out on Halloween.
If you are expecting trick-or-treaters, make sure your walking area is well lit and free of obstacles that might cause someone to fall; make sure your outdoor lights are on and put your pets in a safe place so they don't inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.
As for residents in the area, plans for Halloween are almost as varied as those who will be celebrating it:
"Unfortunately, where I've lived for years in Martinsville there's never been a trick-or-treater," said Linda Lawrey. "If there's a knock on my door at night, I'll know it's suspicious."
"I'll be camping at Salthouse Branch with my wife," said Bob Norris.
Karen Galbreath Lavinder plans to be "answering the door and passing out candy. I might wear a costume."
"We have no more children in our neighborhood, so for the last several years all is calm. We just sit, relax and enjoy each others company and our German Shepherds," said Kathy Stephens.
Tonya Bousman said she expects to spend Sunday evening "passing out lots of candy."
Khristy Naimo has the opposite in mind: "movies and a quiet night at home," she said.
"We have moved this year and I believe we will be handing out candy, but not 100% sure," Rives Coleman said.
"We're planning on attending several trunk-or-treats as well as trick-or-treating and handing out candy to trick-or-treaters if any show up," said Brandy Lawless.
Cynthia McPeak plans to "go to church and watch kids have a hay ride," she said.
"My great-grandchildren always dress and come see me for candy of course," said Cecile Young.
Said Christina Collier: "Dressing my children up and myself and going trick-or-treating, also going to trunk-or-treats in the area."
Mel Cartwright said she would be attending a Halloween themed wedding where the bride would be dressed in black.
"I'm new to my neighborhood, but I'm sitting on the porch with my daughter and some friends giving out candy," said Stephanie Morris-Mills. "Not sure how many it will be, but I'll definitely be there and then probably [watch] a scary movie on TV."
Bart Hampton said he plans on going trick-or-treating with his granddaughter.