James "Jim" Tobin honored

The late James “Jim” Tobin was honored recently at a reception at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The Virginia Association of Community Service Boards presented the Joseph V. Gartlan Jr. Award to his family on his behalf. Tobin died July 12 at the age of 76.

That award is given yearly to recognize “leadership and advocacy,” the association’s Executive Director Jennifer Faison said. “Each of the individuals who have received the award has distinguished him or herself in leadership and advocacy for individuals with mental illness, developmental disability and or substance abuse disorders.”

The event was hosted by Piedmont Community Services (PCS) where Tobin worked for over 40 years. Tobin was the third executive director at PCS, holding that position for 26 of years until 2016.

“You can only imagine that in 42 years at Piedmont, 26 as the executive, the impact Mr. Tobin has had,” PCS Executive Director Greg Preston said.

Other than his job as executive director, Tobin also enjoyed nature, hiking, traveling, exploring, reading and recycling, Preston said. “We are just to celebrate and to say thank you and to remember and to reflect,” Preston added.

“Jim meant a very, very lot to me, especially during the passing of my husband Patrick Ephraim in 2010,” PCS board chair Brenda Ephriam said. “He [Tobin] was passionate, concerned and supportive, would meet with me occasionally on a walking trail … He loved nature and outdoors … That meant the world to me.”

“I saw Mr. Tobin several times just passing in the hall,” PCS Board Member Ann Gibson said. “He had such a positive energy as I think all of you know … You can just feel his energy and his compassion for what he did … It was just always a pleasure to see him, to engage with him and he also always wanted to know about your personal life.”

“What he [Tobin] taught me was that of everything that’s in the name or mission statement or anything … The most important word was ‘community,’” Williamsburg Colonial Behavioral Health Executive Director David Coe said. “The job is community, and Jim Tobin epitomized that.”

“He loved every individual, every group, every consumer, every family no matter how angry they were, how difficult they were,” Coe added.

“I immediately felt kindness from Jim when I met Jim first … in 1998,” PCS Chief Financial Officer Caroline Pilson said. “He had incredible strength and a gently soul. That gentle strength showed in his ability to work with diverse people to build services and community relationships.”

“He was the type of person that he was his own person and if you met Jim Tobin you knew he was his own person,” PCS Director of Operations Kippy Cassell said. “Jim was one of those people who saw something in you and I think he saw something in me … When he offered me the position.”

“He had a very compassionate heart and that really has shaped me in my life,” Cassell added. “The way that I want to treat people is the way that Jim Tobin treated people.”

“I’ve known Jim and his family since the 1970s. We went to church together, we raised out kids together … He was very active in church,” PCS Prevention Program Manager Bonnie Favero said. “He was a mediator, a peace-seeker, he served on so many boards … In the community. He was so innovative … was always reading, was always learning, he was going to conferences, learning new things because he wanted to bring the most cutting-edge services to this community.”

“Jim served on the board of our foundation here at the museum and he gave us a lot of counsel over the years that he served,” Virginia Museum of Natural History Executive Director Joe Keiper said. “ Jim had more of a connection to the museum … It was great hearing the previous speakers talk about this connection to nature. We knew that and felt that here, but to hear it from all of you, that was very nice.”