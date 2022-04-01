Janet Demiray brings Ukraine to Blue Ridge Regional Library

A library trustee who has spent years in Ukraine said she hopes her program will give another perspective on that Eastern European nation which is under attack.

Janet Demiray will present “Understanding the War in Ukraine: Background on the Fight to Preserve a Nation” Thursday at the Patrick County Branch Library and again Saturday, April 9, at the Martinsville Branch.

From 2001-2005 Demiray was a Counselor for Public Affairs at the United States Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. That was part of a 45-year career with the State Department, mostly in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.

While working at the embassy in Ukraine, Demiray’s job was to handle press relations and also cultural exchanges and outreach to civil society groups in Ukraine. She was also involved in the funding of independent journalism and independent organizations for human rights.

This also involved educational exchanges and U.S. assistance to media and civic organizations, she said.

After she retired in 2005 she returned to her native Stuart. Since then, she had gone back to Ukraine multiple times as an observer of elections through the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, she said.

Ukrainian embroidered and woven textiles and pysanky eggs from Demiray’s collection are on display at the Patrick County Branch throughout April.

Demiray bought some of the eggs while she was in Ukraine and has since been given some as gifts as well. She said, “Since I had this small collection, it seemed somehow appropriate to share them with others in this display.”

The designs on the eggs are made by wax and dye to create patterns.

In tradition, the eggs are painted with motifs and symbols that have stories behind them. These stories originated from the pagan era but have become Christian over the years, she said.

She sees this exhibit as a “good example of how our library systems” are acting as a venue for community education, she said.

Thoughts on war

Demiray said her exhibit is a way to focus on another side to Ukraine, but she offered her opinion on the current war in Ukraine.

Ukraine is “fighting for the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign nation” that can “chart its own course.” If Russia were to win, she said, it would be the end of Ukraine being truly independent and able to make its own choices.

She also added that “simply by invading another country without any pretext,” Russia has broken international law, and the implications if there are no consequences could be huge for the whole system of the United Nations and other treaties.

Having any country be able to do this to neighboring countries renders those treaties “almost meaningless” if no one can hold them accountable, Demiray said.

The United States is “doing the right things” and “doing all that we can without becoming an actual participant,” she said.

