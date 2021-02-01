January sets records for new cases, deaths in the West Piedmont Health District

The predicted post-holiday surge of COVID-19 had quite the effect in the West Piedmont Health District.
January set records for most new cases and most deaths, far surpassing where 2020 left off and any individual month since the pandemic began in March.
Oddly the last day of the month included one final death – one of only 10 reported statewide on Monday morning – but also the lowest single-day total of new cases in the past three months.
Overall the picture for January as extracted from data collected by the Virginia Department of Health is quite grim:
- There were 2,723 new cases, about 90 per day, and 40% more than there were at the start of the month.
- There were 42 recorded deaths – about 1.3 per day – which was 32% more than on Jan. 1.
- Hospitalizations – which have been lamented by officials for Sovah Health because there have been more of them, more severe and younger in facilities in Martinsville and Danville – actually increased ONLY by 19%, a figure reduced by very low figures in Patrick County (four cases or 5.5%) and offsetting a 37% jump in Franklin County.
“We suspected January was going to be a high numbers month since two major holidays occur in December,” district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email. “Cases associated with social gatherings including Christmas, New Year's and post-New Year events are the primary cause of the number of increased infections.
“Our case investigators confirmed this as they contacted individuals who developed symptoms within days of having attended a gathering. Some of these infections occurred when people traveled in from other areas. Others were transmitted locally when friends and families got together for the holidays.”
The most recent death was a Henry County resident, but it’s uncertain exactly when that death occurred. VDH waits for death certificates to verify cause before adding to its totals.
This was the 21st resident of the county to be listed in January – or roughly two deaths in every three days – and the 75th overall. That’s about 43% of the district’s total deaths.
We don’t know much about this victim except, like most, this was a male at least 80 years old. There was no race identified.
Of the 174 total deaths in the health district, 88 have been at least 80, and by a slight margin most have been men (86) and by about a 2-to-1 margin they have been white.
Those 21 deaths of Henry Countians recorded in January were almost a 39% increase and only four fewer than the total of March through September. Since Oct. 1, the county’s death toll has tripled.
But the picture has been even much worse in Franklin County, which saw 11 deaths, for a nearly 48% increase.
Those numbers are even more dramatic when you look at them this way: On Oct. 1, Franklin County had recorded four deaths. On Nov. 1, the total was six. Today, it’s 34.
Since the pandemic began, the West Piedmont Health District has had 9,557 cases and 556 hospitalizations along with those 174 deaths.
So when you consider there were only 25 new cases recorded on Sunday – the data cutoff is 5 p.m. – that represents both an encouraging trend and a statistical anomaly. That’s the fewest in a single day since Nov. 2.
And added to 47 new cases on Sunday, the 7-day average is down to 78 (it was 122 in early January).
But look at these trends for new cases for all of January: Henry County was up by 40.6%, Martinsville by 35.8%, Patrick County by 36% and Franklin County by 40.6%.
Bell said that “outbreaks in LTCFs [long-term care facilities] also contributed to the number of cases.”
And epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia on Friday called an ongoing outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville “the facility with the largest number of cases in a LTCF [long-term care facility].”
When VDH updated its tracking database on Friday, Mulberry Creek had recorded 132 cases and six deaths among residents and employees, all of them since Jan. 1, when the company reported its first cases.
Mulberry Creek administrator Bob Nelson had cited the effects of a high positivity rate among the populations of Martinsville and Henry County as a key for how the outbreak emerged.
There were 1,447 new cases between those two localities, and the positivity rates were more than 22%, Nelson said.
As of Monday, the positivity rate in the health district was at 18.3% on more than 55,300 tests, a bump of about .5% since Thursday. The state’s average went down that much, and is now 11.7%.
How February will evolve now seems to be a bit of an uncertainty?
The University of Virginia's COVID-19 model, updated Friday, is suggesting that some areas in Virginia have peaked, which is a change from predictions that had been saying that peak would come later this month.
UVa’s model uses current data to forecast the weeks and months to come, and right now that data has forecasters a bit uncertain.
"The human mind is almost designed to see patterns," researchers wrote in the latest UVa report Friday. "So much so that we often see patterns where none exist."
