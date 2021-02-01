 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
January sets records for new cases, deaths in the West Piedmont Health District
0 comments
breaking editor's pick topical featured

January sets records for new cases, deaths in the West Piedmont Health District

{{featured_button_text}}

The predicted post-holiday surge of COVID-19 had quite the effect in the West Piedmont Health District.

January set records for most new cases and most deaths, far surpassing where 2020 left off and any individual month since the pandemic began in March.

January's data in the West Piedmont Health District

New cases rose by record numbers in January in the West Piedmont Health District.

Oddly the last day of the month included one final death – one of only 10 reported statewide on Monday morning – but also the lowest single-day total of new cases in the past three months.

Overall the picture for January as extracted from data collected by the Virginia Department of Health is quite grim:

  • There were 2,723 new cases, about 90 per day, and 40% more than there were at the start of the month.
  • There were 42 recorded deaths – about 1.3 per day – which was 32% more than on Jan. 1.
  • Hospitalizations – which have been lamented by officials for Sovah Health because there have been more of them, more severe and younger in facilities in Martinsville and Danville – actually increased ONLY by 19%, a figure reduced by very low figures in Patrick County (four cases or 5.5%) and offsetting a 37% jump in Franklin County.
January's data in the West Piedmont Health District

Deaths and hospitalizations were dramatic in some counties.

“We suspected January was going to be a high numbers month since two major holidays occur in December,” district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email. “Cases associated with social gatherings including Christmas, New Year's and post-New Year events are the primary cause of the number of increased infections.

“Our case investigators confirmed this as they contacted individuals who developed symptoms within days of having attended a gathering. Some of these infections occurred when people traveled in from other areas. Others were transmitted locally when friends and families got together for the holidays.”

The most recent death was a Henry County resident, but it’s uncertain exactly when that death occurred. VDH waits for death certificates to verify cause before adding to its totals.

This was the 21st resident of the county to be listed in January – or roughly two deaths in every three days – and the 75th overall. That’s about 43% of the district’s total deaths.

We don’t know much about this victim except, like most, this was a male at least 80 years old. There was no race identified.

Of the 174 total deaths in the health district, 88 have been at least 80, and by a slight margin most have been men (86) and by about a 2-to-1 margin they have been white.

Those 21 deaths of Henry Countians recorded in January were almost a 39% increase and only four fewer than the total of March through September. Since Oct. 1, the county’s death toll has tripled.

But the picture has been even much worse in Franklin County, which saw 11 deaths, for a nearly 48% increase.

Those numbers are even more dramatic when you look at them this way: On Oct. 1, Franklin County had recorded four deaths. On Nov. 1, the total was six. Today, it’s 34.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since the pandemic began, the West Piedmont Health District has had 9,557 cases and 556 hospitalizations along with those 174 deaths.

West Piedmont Health District declining cases

Here are the new cases trends in the West Piedmont Health District.

So when you consider there were only 25 new cases recorded on Sunday – the data cutoff is 5 p.m. – that represents both an encouraging trend and a statistical anomaly. That’s the fewest in a single day since Nov. 2.

And added to 47 new cases on Sunday, the 7-day average is down to 78 (it was 122 in early January).

But look at these trends for new cases for all of January: Henry County was up by 40.6%, Martinsville by 35.8%, Patrick County by 36% and Franklin County by 40.6%.

Nancy Bell

Bell

Bell said that “outbreaks in LTCFs [long-term care facilities] also contributed to the number of cases.”

And epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia on Friday called an ongoing outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville “the facility with the largest number of cases in a LTCF [long-term care facility].”

When VDH updated its tracking database on Friday, Mulberry Creek had recorded 132 cases and six deaths among residents and employees, all of them since Jan. 1, when the company reported its first cases.

Mulberry Creek administrator Bob Nelson had cited the effects of a high positivity rate among the populations of Martinsville and Henry County as a key for how the outbreak emerged.

There were 1,447 new cases between those two localities, and the positivity rates were more than 22%, Nelson said.

As of Monday, the positivity rate in the health district was at 18.3% on more than 55,300 tests, a bump of about .5% since Thursday. The state’s average went down that much, and is now 11.7%.

How February will evolve now seems to be a bit of an uncertainty?

The University of Virginia's COVID-19 model, updated Friday, is suggesting that some areas in Virginia have peaked, which is a change from predictions that had been saying that peak would come later this month.

UVa’s model uses current data to forecast the weeks and months to come, and right now that data has forecasters a bit uncertain.

"The human mind is almost designed to see patterns," researchers wrote in the latest UVa report Friday. "So much so that we often see patterns where none exist."

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.

Vaccination report improves

The vaccination picture continued to improve across Virginia, with VDH reporting that 8.4% of the population (718,823) had received at least one dose of a vaccine, 124,407 were fully vaccinated, and the daily average had increased to 33,675.

In the West Piedmont Health District, nearly 9,000 people now have had at least one shot, and 1,159 are fully vaccinated.

As Phase 1b has been opened to seniors 65 and older, malady-affected adults 18-64 and anyone whose work is active with the public, the vaccination rate in the district increased by 13.4% since Saturday, and the number fully vaccinated improved by 16.5%.

How to get info on signing up for the vaccine

REGISTRATION LINKS: At the WPHD website and its Facebook page.

INFORMATION ON PAPER: At the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.

WHO IS COVERED: Phase 1b applies to all citizens who are 65 or older, those who are 18-64 with specific health conditions and those in fields of employment that require public interaction, such as law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, restaurant workers and others. Detailed definitions of phases and priorities are at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert