January sets records for new cases, deaths in the West Piedmont Health District

“Our case investigators confirmed this as they contacted individuals who developed symptoms within days of having attended a gathering. Some of these infections occurred when people traveled in from other areas. Others were transmitted locally when friends and families got together for the holidays.”

The most recent death was a Henry County resident, but it’s uncertain exactly when that death occurred. VDH waits for death certificates to verify cause before adding to its totals.

This was the 21st resident of the county to be listed in January – or roughly two deaths in every three days – and the 75th overall. That’s about 43% of the district’s total deaths.

We don’t know much about this victim except, like most, this was a male at least 80 years old. There was no race identified.

Of the 174 total deaths in the health district, 88 have been at least 80, and by a slight margin most have been men (86) and by about a 2-to-1 margin they have been white.

Those 21 deaths of Henry Countians recorded in January were almost a 39% increase and only four fewer than the total of March through September. Since Oct. 1, the county’s death toll has tripled.