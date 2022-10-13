Jefferson Plaza officially sold

The Jefferson Plaza on the corner of Bridge and East Church Streets in uptown Martinsville has officially changed hands.

Records on file in the Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk's Office show a deed from Mervyn and Virginia King to Ziglar Properties, LLC dated Oct. 7 convey the property at 10. E. Church Street for $1.4 million and includes a credit line deed of trust from the Kings to Ziglar Properties in the amount of $925,000.

"It's a new concept," said Mervyn King regarding the creative transfer of property. "This is the first time it's been done in Martinsville."

Under the arrangement, King said, he will continue to operate the first floor for the immediate future while Derrick Ziglar will own the building.

"In effect, we retain the first floor for a special delayed payment," King said. "It's free rent for Hugo's [restaurant]. He [Ziglar] will own all of it, but he hasn't paid for the first floor."

Ziglar has already been busy renovating the part he does control and said he has attracted a good mix of entrepreneurs to the historic building.

"We're doing the fourth and fifth floors and in the process of completing the second floor," said Ziglar. "The entry and lobby have been redone, and we plan to have the floor finished in November."

Ziglar said he had already rented space to about 15 new businesses since he began renovations in January and expects to have room for another 15 when he's done.

"This is a large building and has a lot of potential, especially for new entrepreneurs" Ziglar said. "We already have a lot of small business variation. It's giving new entrepreneurs a lot of excitement. The building is made for a nice business center."

In addition to Hugo's, Ziglar said, La Plazita, a second restaurant in the building, would remain as it is.

"My focus is on the business suites and how we can bring the building back to life," said Ziglar.

While Ziglar is dialing up his real estate skills, King said he was winding down.

"I'm 88 years old and I'm ready to retire again," said King. "At some point I'll be ready to get rid of the rest of it, but the building is already doing very well."

King said at one time he owned 16 buildings in uptown Martinsville and has divested those real estate holding by half.

Of the remaining properties, King said all are currently rented.

GIS records show that Kings bought Jefferson Plaza in 2004 for $889,500 from Wilson Group LLC. Tax value is listed at $589,600, and the building is listed as having 33,227 square feet above grade.