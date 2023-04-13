Jennifer Bowles, former vice mayor of Martinsville, was replaced Tuesday night by City Council as a member of the Board of Commissioners for the West Piedmont Planning District Commission.

In a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Kathy Lawson casting the only dissenting vote, Council appointed Joe Martin to replace Bowles after Martin was nominated by Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls.

Joe Martin serves as chairman of the Martinsville Planning Commission and had asked to be appointed to serve the remaining City Council term of former Council member Chad Martin, but was not selected by Council.

Bowles was defeated in her re-election bid in November and Rawls was elected to a first term, replacing Bowles as vice mayor.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission is a regional planning organization serving the counties of Henry, Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania; the cities of Martinsville and Danville; and the town of Rocky Mount.

Other appointments made by City Council at a regular meeting Tuesday night included Susan Tyler, Robert Price and Charlie Holland to the Citizen Advisory Board.

In a speedy manner as if in keeping with the upcoming NASCAR races this weekend, at 30 minutes and 43 seconds City Council held its shortest meeting in the past several years.

No one spoke during the Business from the Floor portion, but during Comments from Council Members, Council Member Lawrence Mitchell appealed to the public, in light of a recent ATV (all-terrain vehicle) crash that seriously injured two people, to consider the activity a dangerous practice and understand that it is illegal to ride an ATV on a public road within the city limits.

Council member Tammy Pearson asked the community to pray for the nation as it deals with more mass shootings. “There are going to be a lot of proms and school activities,” said Pearson. “Let’s pray for their safety and some fun.”

Lawson reminded everyone that it is race weekend in Martinsville and to be kind to visitors. She also reminded everyone of a garden club lecture at the Historic Courthouse uptown this Sunday at 3 p.m. and congratulated the Historical Society on the recent groundbreaking of its new addition.

“I’m exiting my day job on April 14,” announced Rawls. He said he planned to serve the city full time and would begin by concentrating on event-planning, city cleanup efforts, energy efficiency and weatherization, help for the warming center as they close for the season and prepare for a new one, and uptown traffic and parking. Rawls encouraged anyone interested in helping with the projects on his list to get in touch with him.

Mayor LC Jones promoted a Saturday basketball game at the Martinsville Middle School gym, asked for prayer for those affected by violence across the country and encouraged residents to apply for open positions on voluntary boards and commissions within the city.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki said he had learned from a package of clover seeds from Bee City USA that clover only grows to about eight inches high. With upcoming demolitions due, he said, the city would plan to reseed the ground in clover so there would be no need to keep it mowed. Towarnicki also mentioned Martinsville native Shawn Moore, who has recently been named to the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

In other matters, Council:

Heard from Steve Durbin and Jessie Bousch with the law firm of Sands Anderson of Richmond. The attorneys told Council that they work out of the firm’s Christiansburg office. Sands Anderson has been retained by City Council to provide to the City legal services previously provided by Eric Monday, who resigned.

Presented Blue Ridge Regional Library Director Rick Ward and Library Board Member Margaret Caldwell with a proclamation recognizing the week of April 23-29 as National Library Week. This year, National Library Week’s theme is “There is more to the story.” “Get a library card if you don’t have one,” said Caldwell. “It’s amazing what the staff do, and we are so proud of them.” Ward thanked Council for the recognition.

Approved a resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing Month in the City of Martinsville.

Voted to defer a request for nominations for membership to the Virginia Municipal League policy committees until the next regular meeting. The 2022 Policy Committee assignments were: Tammy Pearson and Chad Martin, Community and Economic Development; Leon Towarnicki, Finance; Eric Monday, General Laws; Jennifer Bowles, Human Development and Education; Kathy Lawson and Chad Martin, Infrastructure Policy.