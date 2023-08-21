The 21st annual Jennifer Short Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride was held on Saturday.

Organized this year by the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bassett, registration began about 10:30 a.m. and riders took to the road at 12:30 p.m. after more than 100 riders donated $20 per bike. All of the proceeds go to the Jennifer Short Scholarship Fund, providing college scholarships to Henry County students in need.

“I just appreciate everyone coming out here and keeping the Short family in your hearts and thoughts,” said Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis. “We pray one day that this case will be solved and I thank this community for always remembering it; doing this annually to keep their memory alive, keeping the attention on it in hopes that one day someone will call in with the information we need to bring justice for this family and bring a killer to justice.”

On Aug. 15, 2002, Michael and Mary Short were found dead in their Oak Level home, both with fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Jennifer’s remains were found six weeks later near a bridge in Rockingham County, North Carolina. She was nine years old and is presumed to have been abducted and then also killed.

The annual bike ride began this year at the Eagles Club in Collinsville and ended at the North Carolina bridge where Jennifer’s remains were found, about 30 minutes away.

“Every year, down at the bridge, we say it: one piece of evidence that these guys [investigators] could get could solve this case and somebody might have that evidence,” said Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper. “There is no crazy things. Pass it on. If you hear something that you think is kind of suspicious or sneaky, let them know.”

The unsolved murders of the Short family remains an open case and investigators continue to follow up on the occasional lead, but so far no arrests have been made in the 21-year-old cold case.