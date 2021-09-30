Jesus, the High Priest and Apostle, provides us always with living with Him, despite dying

Sometimes you hear people refer to this life as being in the land of the living.
While that is true on the surface, because you don’t see any animated corpses walking around anywhere, we all are too aware that this is a land subject to death and dying too.
If the events of the past 18 months have taught us anything, it is that there are no certainties of extended life in this world. I just got the news that a childhood friend back home was in his last years due to the coronavirus. His parents were vaccinated but this middle-aged elementary school teacher was not. They got sick, too, but they will survive. He, sadly, may not.
So, first, let me challenge you, plead with you to lay aside all notions of why you won’t get vaccinated and, like the Nike commercial, just do it! Do it for your loved ones who don’t want to bury their own children. Do it for your child who doesn’t want to lose a parent or your spouse and do it for yourself!
I like what John Newton, the author of “Amazing Grace,” said on his death bed. He was reported to have been told by a friend who visited him, “I see, John, you are still in the land of the living.” To which Newton replied, “I am still in the land of the dying, but soon, I shall be in the land of the living!”
Perspective, as in all things, really makes the difference, and the only way you can have that perspective that the rest of the world does not seem to have is if you belong to Christ.
Hebrews 3 speaks of Jesus as our great High Priest and the Apostle of our confession of Him. He is referred to, here, as the builder of a spiritual house.
In Hebrews 3:4-6 we read, “For every house is built by someone, but He built all things is God. And Moses indeed was faithful in all His house as a servant, for a testimony of those things which would be spoken afterward, but Christ as a Son over His own house, whose house we are if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of our hope firm to the end. “
That tells me the only way to transition from the land of the dying, which we see all around us daily, is to make sure we know the one who has built an eternal home for the land of the living and hold fast our confession of faith and obedience in Him until the end of this earthly life.
If you are in Christ when that comes about, then you will be really living with Him, with God and your loved ones forever.
That’s real living!
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.