With unemployment rates down across the region, a local job fair finds hundreds of people either looking for work or a better job.

There were 46 businesses at the fair looking to fill more than 300 open positions and by midday Patrick & Henry Community College Career Services Coordinator JC Hazelwood said they were seeing brisk activity at the event held at the college on Thursday.

"So far we have had 155 job seekers, but the event is ongoing until 3 p.m.," said Hazelwood. "We're grateful for all of our participating employers and we're just happy to bring them all together to help our students and community learning more about local employment opportunities."

Among the businesses attending the event were: Virginia Glass & Mirror, Drake Extrusion, Eastman, Howmet Aerospace, South Central Area Health Education Center, Fairystone State Park, Martinsville City Public Schools, Henry County, Henry-County Martinsville Department of Social Services, Valley Star Credit Union, Henry County, Epic Health Partners, SOVAH Health and Piney Forest Rehab.

Other participants included: Boys & Girls Club, Piedmont Community Services, Virginia State Police Primland Resort, B-99.9, Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Water's Edge Country Club, Carilion Clinic, McDonald's, Press Glass, Ten Oaks and EMI Security.

Also at the job fair were: Triangle Electric, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Henry County Sheriff's Department, Kissito Healthcare, Kokosing Construction, city of Martinsville, Insight Textiles, Martinsville Fire & EMS, King's Grant, West Rock, Ameristaff, Georgia Pacific, Carter Bank & Trust, VDOT, ICF, P&HCC, The Landmark Center, CORA Physical Therapy, The Lester Group, Hall's Mechanical and Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness.

Unemployment rates improve

After a rise in unemployment rates across the region in January, numbers improved across the board for February.

The unemployment rates for February were released on Wednesday by the Virginia Employment Commission and indicate an improvement by all localities in the region and for the state, while the rate for the country remained unchanged.

Martinsville and Henry County’s combined rate (Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical Area) fell from 4.2% to 3.8% from January to February, and down from 3.9% a year ago.

Unemployment rates not only decreased in Martinsville and Henry County but across the region including Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties as well as the city of Danville.

The local region mirrored the unemployment averages statewide, but nationally the rate was stagnant.

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce lists 27 categories of jobs currently available through AmeriStaff, and specific jobs unfilled with 47 organizations and businesses including American Global Logistics, ANCHOR Commission, Angler's Choice Marine, Arby's, Atlas Molded Products and Blue Ridge Aquaculture.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.8%, tied with the cities of Hopewell and Emporia for the seventh highest rate in the state, below Danville at 4.9%, Buchanan County with 5%, Brunswick County at 5.1%, Lancaster County with 5.8% and Northumberland County at 6.4%.

Numbers for February show Martinsville's rate of 4.8% is down from 5.4% in January and 5.9% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.6%, down from 3.9% the month before but up from 3.4% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate was 3.7% in February, down from 4.1% in January and down slightly from 3.8% in the same period the year before.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was at 2.9% in February, down from 3.3% in January and up from 2.7% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.9%, unchanged from the month prior, but down from 4.1% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 24,311 and 23,442 are employed, leaving 869 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,712 with 5,436 employed, leaving 276 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,155 with 6,889 employed. There are 266 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the city of Danville's unemployment rate declined from 5% to 4.9% over the past month, Pittsylvania County was down from 3.6% to 3.2% and Franklin County decreased from 3.4% to 3.1%.

Out of 133 localities statewide, Martinsville is at 125, tied with the cities of Hopewell and Emporia; the city of Danville is at 128; Patrick County is 98th, tied with the counties of Charles City, Richmond and Mecklenburg, and the cities of Portsmouth and Galax; Henry County is at 94, even with the counties of Cumberland and Westmoreland and the city of Newport News; and Pittsylvania County is 73 along with the cities of Radford and Harrisonburg.

The lowest rate in the state for February goes to Arlington County at 2%; followed by Falls Church City at 2.2%; then the city of Alexandria and Madison County at 2.3%; followed by Hanover, Loudoun and Fairfax counties, and the cities of Fairfax and Poquoson at 2.4%.

The Virginia Employment Commission announced that the number of initial claims increased in the latest filing week to 1,876 and remained at levels typically seen over the last 12 months.

For the filing week ending March 25, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 1,876, which was an increase of 253 claimants from the previous week. Over half of initial claims with a self-reported industry were from administrative and support and waste management, professional, scientific, and technical services, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, and retail trade.

Continued weeks claimed totaled 11,758, which was a decrease of 23 claims from the previous week but an increase of 76% from the 6,684 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis, and so not all weekly claims filed result in a benefit payment. This is because the initial claims numbers represent claim applications; claims are then reviewed for eligibility and legitimacy.

In the week ending March 25, the advance U.S. figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 198,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 191,000.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 223,913 in the week ending March 25, an increase of 10,906 (or 5.1%) from the previous week. There were 196,811 initial claims in the comparable week in 2022.

Looking at preliminary data, most U.S. states reported decreases on a seasonally unadjusted basis. Indiana’s preliminary weekly change (-2,142) was the largest decrease. Tennessee’s weekly change (-738) was the second largest decrease. Mississippi’s preliminary weekly change (-721) was the third largest decrease. Connecticut’s weekly change (-720) was the fourth largest decrease. Virginia’s preliminary weekly change (+459) was the tenth largest increase.