The governments of Martinsville and Henry County continue looking to fill key positions within various departments while efforts to fill those jobs are not yielding the results they have in years past.

In Martinsville those positions include an assistant city manager, assistant real estate assessor, city engineer, community development director, city attorney, firefighters (full and part-time), public works director, part time code compliance inspector, police officers, real estate and state income tax clerk, utility maintenance workers and a wastewater operator trainee.

Henry County is advertising the need for an account clerk, animal shelter cleaner, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, deputies, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, general office tax clerk, officer of election, right-of-way maintenance technician, water and sewer service technician, water filtration plant operator and youth/adult sports officials.

While the number of open positions in the two jurisdictions exceed 30, the majority of openings in the City involve top-level positions, while the County has more entry-level jobs they are needing to fill.

“With unemployment in our community around 3%, fewer people are applying for County jobs. However, it is not unique to Henry County,” said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “Many other businesses and industries across the country are experiencing the same.”

Retirements accounted for many of the positions that are now open, with many of them occurring at or near the end of last year, but they are continuing to occur.

At Tuesday’s upcoming regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, the Board is slated to recognize Lt. Colonel Steve Eanes with a resolution for over 45 years of service in different capacities ranging from volunteer agencies, Public Safety, the 911 Center and the Sheriff’s Office. Tuesday will be Eanes’ last day of work.

“Advertisements for Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety openings are generally always listed. You can expect regular turnover with over 250 employees combined in these two departments,” Wagoner said. “We also continually advertise for part-time employees such as convenience center site monitors and seasonal recreational sports officials.”

Wagoner added that in addition to the entry-level positions in public safety and the Sheriff’s Office, the County and Public Service Authority currently have 10 vacancies for full-time positions. Additionally, all vacancies are for entry-level positions with no supervisory responsibility.

“I certainly wish I had some answers, but unfortunately I don’t,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “Going back to the Covid era, we had a higher number of vacancies than usual with entry-level positions since in many cases, people could make as much from government benefits by not working. For those who did apply, it was definitely an employee’s market which resulted in the City, and others as well, ratcheting up starting pay just to keep people here.”

Earlier this month, Human Resource Director Michelle Via updated the Board at its annual planning session on an ongoing compensation and classification study.

She noted that 66% of Henry County employees participated in a voluntary outreach survey and 72% completed a job assessment tool.

The surveys were reviewed by management and several group meetings were held for discussion with the management present.

Those meetings indicated, while benefits are appreciated, the cost of family health insurance was an overriding concern. The County pays for all of an employee’s health insurance, but none of the cost of spouses or dependents who may be added to the plan.

“Post-Covid, the lag in applications seems to have continued to an extent, although it does appear to be improving,” Towarnicki said. “At the crew supervisors level (or equivalent) and up (including department heads) we’ve found these employees with good, marketable and transferable skill sets are always keeping their ears to the ground listening for better opportunities and also are being approached about other opportunities elsewhere. I hear frequently about job offers being made.”

Later in this year’s budget process in Henry County, it is anticipated that an analysis will be made available that will assign every person employed with Henry County a new grade and step as part of an overall compensation and classifications study that was initiated last year.

“Henry County provides a professional workplace with fair compensation and outstanding benefits,” said Wagoner. “Henry County is one of only a few employers in the area that offers employees free health insurance. In addition, we have a very generous leave policy that includes vacation, sick and holiday leave. Our benefits provide the opportunity for a favorable work-life balance.”

Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation updated the Board of Supervisors at the annual planning session and explained that the labor shortage is not just affecting the Henry County government, but extends throughout and becomes an issue to overcome in recruiting new industry.

Heath said the specific concerns included the cost of labor and the availability of skilled labor. With a declining birth rate and the number of retired baby boomers rising faster in 2019 and 2020 that in previous years, the overall work-age population is declining.

The decreasing labor force participation in Henry County is at 66.9%, and that’s better than the state at 63.7%.

Still, there are three local jobs for every one unemployed person and communities with the most and best amenities, arts and cultural resources, recreation, active downtowns, beautification, streetscape and life-long learning are recruiting the best workers, Heath said.

Housing market studies have also identified a housing shortage in the area and the Board was told even with projects like the Chief Tassel Building and Aaron Mills Apartments in Martinsville and John Redd Smith School and Fieldale School projects in Henry County, more needs to be done to provide adequate and affordable housing to attract workers.

“The City has had to make a number of adjustments in pay for certain positions, to keep existing employees from leaving as well as to attract new applicants,” said Towarnicki. “I believe there’s also a perception of uncertainty at the moment with the decision to terminate the reversion proceedings and how that might impact future City budgets.”

While the pandemic ushered in the reality of working remotely to an American workforce, requirements for returning to the workplace are growing. But that doesn’t mean that working remotely will becoming a thing of the past.

By 2025, about 70% of the workforce will be permanently working from home at least five days a month, according to Forbes magazine, while almost 60% of workers today prefer to work at home, according to a Gallup poll.

Surveys show working from home is preferred by workers at least one and up to four days a week, Heath said at the planning session.

“In recent months, Henry County has expanded its efforts to recruit employees by increasing our social media marketing and exploring other recruitment venues such as online job boards, participating in career fairs (particularly at high schools and colleges) and promoting our benefits package,” Wagoner said. “In addition, the County is currently undergoing a compensation study to see what else we can do to ensure we recruit quality talent.”

Said Towarnicki: “In order to attract more applicants, we’re constantly evaluating how and where we advertise for positions, as well as starting pay and benefits. “The cost of health insurance is also a significant issue we frequently hear about.”