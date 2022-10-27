Jones: No-conflict candidate

Martinsville City Council candidate LC Jones said he submitted his resignation to the Martinsville Police Department this morning, leaving no question about the issue of potential conflict of interest should he be elected.

Last week the Bulletin reported that Jones would have to quit his job as a Martinsville schools resource officer if he was elected, due to an addition City Attorney Eric Monday said City Manager Leon Towarnicki included in the employee handbook, effective June 1.

That line, now listed as Section 7.8.1e says: “Any employee that attains a position on the Martinsville City Council must resign their positions with the City, due to conflict of interest.”

“Just so there will be no doubt of conflict, I submitted my resignation,” said Jones. “I’ll work out the next two weeks, but moving forward I want to clear the water and leave no doubt that I’m a candidate.”

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady confirmed this morning that he had received a letter of resignation from Jones.

Aaron Rawls, who is also seeking a seat on City Council, said in his door-to-door campaigning the news of the City making a new rule that would force Jones to choose between his job and serving on Council has caused some confusion.

“People are confused and are saying they thought because of the rule their vote for LC wouldn’t count,” Rawls said. “I don’t know how much effect this will have, but it’s likely that decision will cost LC some votes.”

“I want everyone to know this has been resolved,” Jones said. “They created this space that I’m not an actual candidate and some people are afraid to vote [for me], and I don’t want to get in this space where I’ll have to sue the City based on what’s happened.”

At a regular meeting on Tuesday, City Council spent much of the time discussing the matter and after multiple motions failed, a motion by Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles was approved by a 4-1 vote, with Council Member Tammy Pearson casting the only dissenting vote.

“The motion was to refer it to the Conflict of Interest Act Council for an opinion to get an impartial ruling by a committee that has no ties to our area to be completely impartial,” said Mayor Kathy Lawson on Wednesday.

Asked today after Jones made his resignation public if the City would proceed with the requested opinion, Lawson said: “I feel it’s important to have an impartial opinion on this rendered. The policy applies to all employees, not just one, so we will proceed with getting the opinion on the policy.”

Pearson, who voted against the motion that was approved, had failed in her motion to have Section 7.8.1e stricken from the handbook.

Jones said he came to the conclusion that if he resigned and was elected he could begin his term on Council with “no grievances and a clean slate.” But if he is not elected, there are no plans to return to the Martinsville Police Department.

“I’ve got a few prospects,” said Jones. “I told my mother that if I don’t get elected I’ll just sell everything, move away, let Martinsville have it, move on and start over.”

Said Rawls: “It saddens me that the City lost a great law enforcement officer, but I am so proud of LC for being willing to set aside his career for this. If only we had more people of his character.”