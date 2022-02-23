Judge David Williams to retire

Judge David Williams was recognized by the Henry County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night with a resolution of commendation.

After 42 years of service to the community, with more than 30 years of that time as the Circuit Court Judge of Henry County, Williams will retire at the end of the month.

"You've given me everything I've ever asked for," Williams told the Board of Supervisors. "Even a new courthouse."

Williams was instrumental in seeing to the construction of a new courthouse on Kings Mountain Road in 1996, replacing the only previous courthouse Henry County had ever had on the square in uptown Martinsville.

Before being sworn in as judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit in 1990, Williams was Henry County's Commonwealth's Attorney.

"He's young but well-seasoned with common sense and patience - two qualities which will serve him well in his position," said Judge Kenneth Covington in a Roanoke Times article on March 3, 1990. Covington made the seat available when he retired.

Williams was the only candidate being considered when the General Assembly approved his appointment, and he was unanimously backed by the bar associations in Henry and Patrick counties and the City of Martinsville, the Roanoke Times reported.

After Williams made a brief statement from the podium thanking the Board for the recognition Tuesday night, he turned around and walked out of the room.

As the crowd stood and applauded, Williams threw up his hand and waived without looking back, and then he was gone.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

