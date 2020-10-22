Judge dismisses case against Danville Detention Center; will rule on city, individuals named in $72 million wrongful death suit

A judge dismissed the Danville Adult Detention Center as a defendant in a wrongful death suit involving a man who died in custody in 2017 and has taken under advisement whether the case will continue against the city of Danville and several individuals.
In a suit filed in July 2018, Kareem Patterson is seeking $72 million for wrongful death/negligence, wrongful death/gross negligence and medical malpractice following the death of his father, Langston Patterson, on July 31, 2017.
The suit named the city of Danville, its detention center and former Danville Police Chief Philip Broadfoot, Detention Center Director Frank Mardavich, Detention Center Correctional Health Assistant William Caldwell and Dr. Laurence Shu-Chung Wang.
Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds on Thursday agreed with the defense’s argument that the adult detention center — being part of the city of Danville and not its own separate entity — is entitled to sovereign immunity in Kareem Patterson’s lawsuit.
But he delayed his ruling against all other defendants after a hearing that lasted nearly four and a half hours.
“I’d hate to rule now,” Reynolds told the court. “I’m not going to be able to do that now.”
The judge asked for a transcript of the hearing to review.
“I wouldn’t want anybody making a snap judgment on this case,” he said.
Reynolds estimated he would consider the case for about four weeks before he could issue a written opinion.
According to the lawsuit, Langston Patterson was jailed at the detention center from about Nov. 4, 2016, to Feb. 20, 2017, when he went into cardiac arrest in his cell and was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Danville.
He was resuscitated upon arrival at the hospital but never regained consciousness and died July 31, 2017, according to the lawsuit.
Langston’s death was a result of the defendants’ “failures to provide Langston Patterson with access to adequate and competent medical treatment, failure to implement policies and procedures to ensure proper continuity of care and adequate medical treatment, and failure to properly monitor Langston Patterson’s serious medical condition after he had previously been hospitalized while an inmate at the Danville Detention Center,” the lawsuit states.
Langston had a history of diabetes, hypertension, depression and schizoaffective disorder, a mental illness that includes symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and depression or mania. He was on medications to treat his high blood pressure and mental health symptoms, according to the lawsuit.
James Daniel, attorney for the city, the center and Mardavich, Broadfoot and Caldwell, filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing that Patterson’s lawsuit was legally insufficient. Julie Palmer represented Wang.
Mardavich, Broadfoot, Caldwell and Wang all testified about their respective roles and procedures at the adult detention center — including how the facility handles inmates who require medical attention.
During closing arguments, Daniel said the detention center “is clearly entitled to sovereign immunity.” The facility doesn’t even have its own board of directors.
“It’s part of the city of Danville,” he said.
But Carrol Ching, a Roanoke-based attorney representing Patterson, argued that the detention center was a “political entity” because the Danville City Council has allowed itself to govern it.
“This is another locally-activated political entity,” she said.
But Reynolds challenged Ching.
“Why would the adult detention center be a separate entity subject to suit if the police department isn’t?” Reynolds countered.
The adult detention center is overseen by the Danville Police Department and is a minimum-security work prison that averages about 160 inmates per day. Male and female inmates serving non-violent offenses perform such jobs in the city as cutting grass, raking leaves, recycling, picking up litter and other tasks for $2 per day.
